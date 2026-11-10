The i9000 is Philips’ most advanced electric shaver, but I’d buy this one instead – and it’s on sale for Black Friday

Looking to upgrade your shaving game? The early Black Friday deals are in full swing, and there are great discounts on Philips shavers at Amazon – but which one should you buy?

Philips released its Shaver i9000 Prestige in 2025, and it quickly became Philips’ most advanced electric shaver , thanks to its AI sensors that analyse your hair and skin, and automatically adjust for the most professional and comfortable shave. But if I were you, I’d look to buy the Philips Shaver Series 7000 instead – here’s why.

Shop the Philips Shaver Series 7000 deal

Shop the Philips Shaver i9000 Prestige deal

Compared to the i9000 Prestige, the Philips Shaver Series 7000 came out in 2020, so it’s not the newest Philips electric shaver on the market. However, it’s definitely one of the best, with its high-end features, quality materials and accessible price point.

As we discovered in our Philips Shaver Series 7000 review , the shaver’s triple-head design offers a close, comfortable shave. Its built-in Smart Click Precision Trimmer is great for managing longer facial hair, and it can be used both wet and dry. If you have sensitive skin, the Philips Shaver Series 7000 is specifically designed for this, and it has a decent battery life and impressive accessories.

In comparison, the Philips Shaver i9000 Prestige uses SkinIQ technology to sense and adapt to your hair and skin. Its flexible head can get into hard-to-reach areas, and maintains constant contact with the face, and its 360-degree rotating blades cut quickly and precisely for hair in any direction.

So, why should you pick the Philips Shaver Series 7000 over the i9000 Prestige, considering the latter is more advanced? Simply put, it comes down to price and what kind of shave you want. As the Philips Shaver i9000 Prestige is the newest out of the two, this shaver will be more expensive – but it’ll also be more effective.

However, the reason I’d pick the Philips Shaver Series 7000 is because it has a very similar design and features, but comes with a more affordable price range. It’s also better for beginners and it’s now just £100.80 at Amazon.