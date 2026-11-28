7 best men’s fragrance launches from November 2026, including Dolce & Gabbana, Jean Paul Gaultier, Giorgio Armani and more
November’s fragrance launches are full of amber, musk and spice – and most are on sale right now
We’re quickly approaching the end of 2026, but the 11th month of the year has still been packed full of product launches, including men’s fragrances. As November is a darker month – both in weather and flavours – the majority of fragrance launches from this month have been dark and mysterious with notes of amber, spice and musk.
Below, I’ve rounded up the best seven men’s fragrances from November 2026, featuring the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani, Jean Paul Gaultier, Jo Malone and more. Many of these are already on sale in the Black Friday sales, so you can get a new scent at a discount right now.
Men’s fragrances from November 2026
Giorgio Armani I WILL was announced months ago with Jonathon Bailey as the face of it, but it’s now officially launched. It’s a blend of oriental and woody notes, with vanilla being a main focus at the heart of the bottle. This is balanced with bergamot, lavender, violet leaf and wood leather.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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