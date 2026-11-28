We’re quickly approaching the end of 2026, but the 11th month of the year has still been packed full of product launches, including men’s fragrances . As November is a darker month – both in weather and flavours – the majority of fragrance launches from this month have been dark and mysterious with notes of amber, spice and musk.

Below, I’ve rounded up the best seven men’s fragrances from November 2026, featuring the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Giorgio Armani, Jean Paul Gaultier, Jo Malone and more. Many of these are already on sale in the Black Friday sales , so you can get a new scent at a discount right now.

Men’s fragrances from November 2026