I'm beating the heat with the best fan I've ever used – it's on sale for Amazon Prime Day!

If you're reading this from just about anywhere within the English border right now, chances are you're hot, sweating and not doing too great. The heatwave which has hit the nation in full swing is making it tough for Brits to stay cool.

Fortunately for me, I have the solution. While I haven't yet had a chance to review it, the Dreo TurboCool Misting Fan 765S turned up last week, and has been crucial in staying cool today. Right now, you can save £30 on it at Amazon, too.

So, just how does it work? Well, in essence it's the same as most other fans, but with the added TurboCool misting element which can drop the temperature by up to six degrees.

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It essentially sprays a fine mist of water into the air, which cools it. In practice, it's simply excellent. If you've ever found yourself frustrated with fans which feel like they simply blow the hot air around, this is the one for you.

In fact, it's not entirely dissimilar in operation to popping a bowl of iced water in front of a fan, allowing it to blow the cooler air. With this solution, though, there's a lot more control over the level of water being introduced.

If you want to get rid of the mist, you can do that too! At that point, it's more similar to a traditional tower fan, albeit with a lot of control and a healthy amount of airflow.

Given the intense heat today – and the promise of even worse tomorrow – this fan has been worth every penny of its £199.99 retail price. Snagging it for just £169.99 is a bargain, and one which I'd implore anyone struggling with the heat to purchase.

Oh, and just in case you're concerned about setup, let me set your mind at ease – the assembly is as complex as adding a single screw to attach the base to the tower, and putting some water in the misting well.