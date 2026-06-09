I'd strongly recommend buying this smart 2-in-1 fan before the next heatwave – especially at this early Prime Day price
This is the fan I'd buy today before temperatures climb again
I think it's safe to say the recent heatwave nearly finished a lot of us off, meaning the last few weeks of cooler temperatures and rain haven't been complained about nearly as much as they normally would be. Unfortunately, though, I hate to be the bearer of bad news... the warmer weather isn't done with us yet, with temperatures expected to climb again later this week.
That means now is a good time to invest in one of the best fans before the next hot spell arrives. Whilst Amazon Prime Day doesn't officially kick off until 23-26 June, there are already some excellent early deals worth snapping up before they disappear.
One that immediately caught my eye is the Philips Air Performer 2-in-1 Purifier & Cooling Fan, which currently has a generous £80 discount ahead of the big sale.
Secure this impressive price cut on the Philips Air Performer before it disappears ahead of Prime Day in a few weeks.
Like many premium fans, the Philips Air Performer uses a bladeless design to deliver a powerful stream of cooling air, with airflow reaching up to 1,730m³/h. However, it goes a step further by combining cooling with air purification, making it a particularly appealing option for allergy sufferers or anyone wanting cleaner air at home.
The system is powered by AI, which automatically adjusts both purification and cooling performance depending on conditions in the room. Philips also claims it delivers up to 50% better air purification and 20% stronger cooling airflow than leading competitors.
One feature that really stands out is its quiet operation. In Sleep mode, the Air Performer runs at just 20dB(A), making it quiet enough for bedrooms without becoming a distraction overnight. It's also very efficient, consuming roughly the same amount of energy as a standard 40W light bulb. Given how uncomfortable sleeping during a heatwave is, that's a combination that's hard to argue with.
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Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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