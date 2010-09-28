HD Phones group test

Shoot hi-def movie clips on these smartphones
A growing number of high-end mobiles feature HD recording with 720p fast becoming the norm. The Flip Mino should be concerned and you should be checking them out. Note: this test is based on video performance not overall phone performance.
Best: Variable Settings
Sony Ericsson Vivaz
£270
Love: Great video and lots of tweakable settings
Hate: Terrible OS
Read the full review Link: Sony Ericsson
Best: Video Quality
Samsung Wave
£270
Love: Quality HD video, AMOLED screen
Hate: No HDMI
Read the full review Link: Samsung
Best: Onboard Editing
Apple iPhone 4 16GB
£500
Love: Great HD results, the iMovie app
Hate: No HDMI or tweakable settings
Read the full review Link: Apple
Best: Connected
Acer Stream
£400
Love: Sharp screen, HDMI
Hate: Weak, washed out video results. No flash
Read the full review Link: Acer
Best: Still Images
Motorola Milestone XT720
£360
Love: HDMI Port, Xenon flash for the stills camera
Hate: Poor in low light