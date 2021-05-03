Score the infamous 'banned' Air Jordan 1 Mids for just AU$150 in this eBay Tuesday deal

Sneakerheads, this one’s for you – eBay Tuesdays is back with another rare discount on the coveted Nike Air Jordan 1s, with limited pairs available from tomorrow, Tuesday May 4.

The Jordan 1 Mids in 'Banned' will be available for just AU$150 tomorrow at 12pm AEST. These sneakers get their namesake for their bold red and black colours, reminiscent of Michael Jordan’s shoes that were banned on the court by the NBA in 1985.

While not the sought-after AJ1 Highs, the trimmed down Mids retail for less. Tomorrow, eBay Plus members wanting to be like Mike can snap them up for AU$150, but only 150 pairs will be made available.

If you’d rather treat your feet to a pair of AJ1 Retro Highs, the Patina colourway will also land on eBay for AU$230 a piece. Again, there’ll only be 150 pairs available on eBay, and is exclusive to Plus subscribers.

Some retailers are charging as much as AU$365 for the Jordan’s in Patina, so you’ll be saving AU$135 by snagging this eBay deal.

The Mids in Banned are currently available from other retailers in Australia for around AU$240, so you’ll be saving AU$90 if you manage to snap them up on eBay.

While the Jordan 1 Mids in Banned flaunt the unmistakable colours of the Chicago Bulls, the Patina have a black leather base offset by bronze touches. If you’ve had your eyes on these sweet shoes, tomorrow is your chance to grab them.

Going by the last time eBay dropped discounted Air Jordan’s for eBay Tuesdays, we imagine these discounted sneakers won’t be available for long. For your best shot at landing a pair, get a free 30-day trial of eBay Plus, and if you want to stick around after that, a yearly sub costs AU$49.

Recap: what’s available

To recap, here are the sneakers that will be available tomorrow, May 4, as part of the eBay Tuesdays weekly deals: