Razer gaming mice, keyboards and headsets reduced for Amazon Prime Day

The best Prime Day deals are coming thick and fast right now and, among the very best discounts we've seen, are a wide selection on Razer gaming accessories.

And, you only have to take one look at T3's best gaming headsets, best gaming keyboards and best gaming mouse buying guides to see that Razer is one of the world's foremost gaming accessory makers.

And right here these Amazon Prime Day deals cut serious money off some of Razer's very finest gaming accessories, with multiple mice, keyboards and gaming headsets reduced.

For example, the T3 Awards 2021 winner of the Best Gaming Mouse award, the Razer DeathAdder V2, is discounted. That's officially the best gaming mouse you can buy now available for a bargain price point.

To see all the Razer gaming accessory deals at Amazon simply follow the link above, while to peruse T3's curated top picks then read on.

Razer DeathAdder V2 | Was: £69.99 | Now: £39.59| Saving: £30.40

The Razer DeathAdder V2 just won the T3 Awards 2021 Best Gaming Mouse award, so trust us when we say that this is a stellar deal. The V2 delivers a super accurate 20,000 DPI optical sensor, 8 programmable buttons, and a wonderfully comfortable and stylish ergonomic shape. There's 5 on-board memory modules, too, and the mouse is powered by a drag-resistant Razer Speedflex cable.View Deal

Razer Basilisk Ultimate | Was: £149.99 | Now: £79.98 | Saving: £70

A wireless gaming mouse from Razer that has been purposely designed to excel in FPS titles, the Basilisk Ultimate delivers a super accurate 20,000 DPI sensor, customisable scroll wheel and 11 programmable buttons. Now cheaper than half price at only £70.View Deal

Razer Viper Mini | Was: £39.99 | Now: £27.99 | Saving: £12

An affordable, lightweight gaming mouse gets even more affordable thanks to a Prime Day price cut. The Viper Mini weighs in at a stupidly light 61 grams, which is Razer's lightest mouse, and comes with six fully programmable buttons. The Viper Mini's buttons are powered by optical mouse switches and it sports a 8500 DPI optical sensor for tracking.View Deal

Razer Viper Ultimate | Was: £149.99 | Now: 86.99 | Saving: £63

A seriously well specced and feature packing wireless gaming mouse, the Razer Viper Ultimate offers up a 20,000 DPI optical sensor, 74g lightweight design, and up to a 70-hour battery life between recharges. It naturally also boasts Razer's RGB Chroma lighting system, meaning it can glow whatever colour you want.View Deal

Razer Cynosa Lite | Was: £39.99 | Now: £20.99 | Saving: £19

If you prefer a membrane keyboard the Razer Cynosa Lite is a good choice, and especially because it is currently retailing for under £20 thanks to an Amazon Prime Day price cut. Standout features include fully programmable keys and Razer Chroma RGB lighting.View Deal

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition | Was: £129.99 | Now: £75.99 | Saving: £54

An eSports tournament ready keyboard if ever we saw one, the Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition boasts linear optical switched with 1.0 mm actuation, Doubleshot PBT keycaps, a compact form factor and a detachable USB Type-C cable for easy transportation between events.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow V3 | Was: £139.99 | Now: £94.99 | Saving: £45

The very well reviewed Razer BalckWidow V3 mechanical gaming keyboard falls under £95 in price thanks to an Amazon Prime Day price cut. This board features Razer's green mechanical switches as well as transparent switch housings for super bright key illumination, and Doubleshot ABS keycaps. There's also a multi-functional digital roller media key and ergonomic wrist rest included, too.View Deal

Razer Huntsman Elite | Was: £199.99 | Now: £119.99 | Saving: £70

An elite gaming keyboard gets an elite price cut here, with the Razer Huntsman Elite falling down to £119.99 thanks to a straight £70 price cut. This board comes loaded with Razer's pioneering Opto-Mechanical key switches as well as its powerful RGB Chrome Lighting system. An ergonomic wrist rest is also included in the package, which is great for long gaming or typing sessions.View Deal

Razer Blackshark V2 X | Was: £59.99 | Now: £39.99 | Saving: £20

If you play a lot of online multiple games, and specifically in a competitive eSports environment, then this Razer Blackshark V2 X Prime Day deal is definitely worth checking out. The star of the show is Razer's Triforce 50mm drivers with the ability to tune high, mid and low audio frequencies individually. Razer's Hyperclear Cardioid mic also features noise cancellation. Now £20 off at Amazon.View Deal

Razer Kraken X | Was: £59.99 | Now: £30.99 | Saving: £29

If you're a gamer looking to pick up a quality gaming headset upgrade without breaking the bank then this deal on the Razer Kraken X is definitely worth appraising. Despite costing just £30.99 right now you get 7.1 surround sound out of these gaming cans and a super light weight on the head of just 275 grams, which is perfect for long gaming sessions.View Deal

Razer Kraken Ultimate | Was: £129.99 | Now: £78.99 | Saving: £51

Loaded with THX Spatial Audio, an active noise-canceling microphone, and custom-tuned 50 mm drivers, the Razer Kraken Ultimate is a serious wired gaming headset. An Amazon Prime Day discount of £51 means it is now retailing for £78.99 with free delivery.View Deal

Razer Nari Ultimate | Was: £199.99 | Now: £113.99 | Saving: £86

There's just so much to like here from a gaming point of view, from the 2.4 GHz wireless audio, to lightweight aluminium frame and onto sound isolating noise control functionality and Razer's Hypersense tech that adds in tactile feedback. THX spatial audio delivers 360 degree positional audio, too, and the earcups are lined with cooling gel-infused cushions. Now £86 off at Amazon.View Deal

