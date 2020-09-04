Attention gamers: Amazon is having a massive gaming sale!

This is a public service announcement to all gamers: Amazon Australia has kicked off one of the biggest gaming sales of the year, discounting items such as games, gaming laptops, monitors, headphones, microSD cards and much more for up to 20% off the RRP.

You’ll find big-name brands, including Razer, Asus and HP discounted by jaw-dropping rates that even a non-gamer would be enticed by.

Whether you’re looking for a new laptop, headset, gaming mouse, or a game to keep you entertained, Amazon’s got you covered with its great selection of discounted gaming equipment and accessories.

If you want to have a browse, you can head straight to Amazon’s landing page , or if you want to know the best discounts available from the sale, we’ve hand-picked our favourites below.

The sale ends on September 13, and as these discounts are highly competitive, products are virtually flying off the shelves so you better move fast to secure your picked product.

For fast, free delivery on many items and other benefits, sign up for Amazon Prime

Amazon Australia's best gaming deals

Laptops

Razer Blade 15 | i7 / 16GB / 512GB SSD / RTX 2060 | AU$2,759 (RRP AU$3,699; save AU$940) If this laptop was a person, you would describe them as “upper-middle class” – not the most prestigious, but sophisticated with a touch class – especially with its matte black finish and illuminated logo. Inside this machine is a powerful 10th-generation Intel Core i7 CPU, with 16GB of RAM and an Nvidia RTX 2060 GPU. At the time of writing, this item is temporarily out of stock however, we recommend that you keep an eye on this product if you’re interested as the price-point is worth it.View Deal

Asus TUF Gaming AX15 R5 | Ryzen 5 / 16GB / 512GB SSD / GTX 1650 | AU$1,344.20 (RRP AU$1,597; save AU$252.80) Another laptop that is limited on stock – the Asus TUF Gaming AX15 R5 is an impressive budget laptop that runs AMD’s new 4000-series CPU. Under the hood is 16GB of system memory and a Nvidia GTX 1650 graphics card. An affordable option for those wanting to grab a min-tier gaming laptop without blowing a hole in your savings. Stock is limited so if you’re interested, get in fast. View Deal

HP Omen 17 | i9 / 32GB / 512GB SSD / RTX 2080 | AU$3,137.20 (RRP AU$3,669.25; save AU$532.05) ‘Go hard or go home’ was HPs motto when creating the Omen 17. Inside HPs frankenstein is a powerful 9th-gen Intel Core i9 CPU, a ginormous 32GB of system memory and an RTX 2080 graphics card – all features that will make you scream “IT’S ALIVE” when you first turn it on. Currently discounted by 15%, head to Amazon to score yourself a bargain on this powerful monster. View Deal

Accessories

Razer DeathAdder V2 | AU$99 (RRP AU$139.95; save AU$40.95) The Razer DeathAdder V2 is like an ideal partner – you can work with it for everyday activities but it’s also good to play with. Coming with the standard two side buttons that can be configured, customisable RGB lighting, and DPI settings, this mouse has everything you need to feel safe and secure. View Deal

Corsair HS50 Pro Stereo Gaming Headset | AU$75 (RRP AU$85; save AU$10) An all-rounder, the Corsair HS50 Pro Stereo Gaming Headset works across Nintendo Switch, PS4, Xbox One, Android and iOS – making this one of the least judgmental headsets around. With adjustable ear cups and detachable, noise-cancelling unidirectional microphone, combined with a AU$10 discount, you can’t go wrong with the Corsair HS50 Pro. View Deal

Games

The Last of Us 2 (PS4) | AU$68 (RRP AU$99.95; save AU$31.95) The Last of Us 2 is the much-anticipated sequel that arrived on PS4 a few months ago. This thriller is complex and takes you through an emotional story-experience where the main character, Ellie, confronts a moral conflict created by her relentless pursuit of vengeance. Discounted by 32% off the RRP, this game is a bargain for fans of the original series or those looking for a dark gaming experience. Alternatively, you can grab the fancier Steelbook edition of the game for just a few bucks more at AU$75.View Deal