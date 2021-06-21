5 Amazon Prime Day smart home deals with 30% off or more

Over the course of two days, there are some major savings to be made across thousands of products in the best Prime Day deals . Over the past year, we’ve all spent more time at home than ever before which meant paying more attention to your living space and finding ways to make it even better. Smart home tech does exactly that, and it makes your life easier too.

It can make your home feel cosier, warmer, with better connectivity and without any effort, all while saving on energy. Or, it can make you feel reassured when you do leave the house that your personal sanctuary is safe and secure. You can control the lights with a simple voice command or ask a digital assistant to remind you to take the bins out later. But kitting out your home with the best smart speakers , the best smart bulbs , the best smart security and the best mesh networks can get expensive. That’s why it’s always worth looking out for the best deals while you can.

I’ve collated some of my top picks from all the deals on Amazon right now. I was pleased to see smart lighting products from Philips Hue make an appearance. But there discounts on TP-Link Tapo products as well, which is a cheaper alternative. Their WiFi-connected bulbs are even more affordable this Prime Day, perfect if you just want a smart light dotted around here and there, and would make great gifts.

Best Amazon Prime Day deals on smart home tech

Echo Show 5 + Ring Video Doorbell Wired by Amazon: was £107.00, now £49.99 at Amazon

You can buy the Ring Video Doorbell Wired by Amazon alongside the Echo Show 5 for more than 50% off on Prime Day. The tiny doorbell packs in HD video, two-way talk and night vision - and you’ll be able to watch the footage using the smart display. They work really well together, but you will have to buy a Ring Chime separately to hear the bell through the house.View Deal

Find out more in the Ring Video Doorbell Wired review

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit: was £106.98, now £74.99 at Amazon

Its lowest price yet, the Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit is now 30% off its usual price. If you want to kick start your smart home, you’ll get everything you need including three bulbs and the Hue bridge. They’re reliable, bright and will fit seamlessly with the rest of your smart home tech.View Deal

Arlo Pro3 Wireless Home Security Camera System: was £749.99, now £449.99 at Amazon

T3 Award winner, the Arlo Pro3 is a wireless home security camera system with loads of features and excellent image quality. The biggest issue with it is the eye-watering price tag so having 40% off definitely makes it feel like a more realistic buy.View Deal

Check out the full Arlo Pro 3 review

Amazon Echo (4th Gen): was £84.99, now £54.99 at Amazon

Sitting towards the top of T3’s guide to the best smart speakers, the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) is discounted by almost 40% for Prime Day. Its ball-like shape makes it sound superb from wherever you’re stood in the room and gives it a smart edge if that’s your style. Although some might not be so keen on the design. Generally speaking though, this smart speaker is a fantastic buy.View Deal

TP-Link Tapo L530B Smart Wi-Fi Light Bulb: was £24.99, now £12.99 at Amazon

If you’re not looking to kit out your whole house with smart lights, and you just want a couple that you can control using your phone then the TP-Link Tapo L530B connects directly to your WiFi network, so you don’t need to buy a separate bridge. It’s a cheaper, simpler option. And now with almost 50% off, it’s even more affordable.View Deal

