Are Silentnight mattresses any good?

Silentnight is a mattress brand everyone in the British Isles has heard of, due to its big investment in national TV advertising over the years. If you’re in the UK or Ireland and not familiar with their pyjama’d hippo mascot, you must have been living in a cave. But are these the best mattresses you can get, or is it all marketing spin?

To start with, it’s important to distinguish between Silentnight the company and Silentnight the brand. As a company headquartered in Lancashire, Silentnight is the largest manufacturer of beds and mattresses in the UK. But it doesn’t just manufacture the Silentnight brand, but others including Layezee, Perfecta, Rest Assured, Sealy, Studio and The Pocket Spring Bed Company.

In this article, however, we’ll focus purely on the Silentnight mattress brand, which covers both pocket sprung mattresses and foam mattresses. If you're looking for the best cheap mattress deals, it's a brand that's well worth investigating, as it's very competitive on price.

What are the different types of Silentnight mattress?

Silentnight mattresses can generally be divided into four main categories:

Silentnight Mirapocket mattresses. These are pocket spring mattresses, some of which incorporate a top layer of memory foam or Geltex (a similar material to latex) for extra support. Their construction is based on individual small springs, each housed in their own separate fabric pockets, which respond independently to each other. This helps to spread your weight evenly across the bed.

Silentnight Miracoil mattresses. This range uses an open coil spring system featuring a continuous length of wire 'knitted' into a series of interwoven springs. Unlike with most open coil systems, these are linked vertically rather than horizontally, which helps prevent sleeping partners from rolling together.

Silentnight Mattress-Now mattresses. This is Silentnight’s budget line of 'bed in a box' foam mattresses, which mould to your body for solid sleep support.

Silentnight Studio mattresses. Silentnight’s more advanced and expensive 'bed in a box' range of mattresses use various types of foam in their construction for a higher quality experience.

Which Silentnight mattress is the best?

The Silentnight Pocket 1200 Eco Comfort Pocket Sprung Mattress is our favourite Silentnight mattress overall (Image credit: Silentnight)

Our favourite Silentnight mattress overall is the Silentnight Pocket 1200 Eco Comfort Pocket Sprung Mattress, which we’ve placed at number 10 on our list of the best mattresses overall. Made in the UK and the winner of a Which? Best Buy Award 2020, this mattress has a generous depth of 29cm and comes in sizes ranging from single to a Super King.

It’s constructed using 1,200 individual Mirapocket springs, and designed with different zones for targeted lumbar support, so it feels medium-firm but still comfortable. It comes with a five-year warranty, but like all pocket sprung mattresses, you’ll need to turn it regularly. You also get a 60-night guarantee to try it out and make sure you like it.

All in all, this is a great all-round, supportive mattress at an excellent price. We’d have no hesitation in recommending it to anyone on a budget who’s looking for a good quality mattress.

Are Silentnight mattresses good quality?

Silentnight's Healthy Growth Miracoil Mattress is one of our favourite mattresses for kids (Image credit: Silentnight)

Overall, Silentnight mattresses are known for being comfortable and supportive, at affordable prices. These prices vary quite a bit within the range itself, and the more affordable Silentnight mattresses tend to be slimmer and less durable over time than the pricier ones. So it really is a case of getting what you pay for.

Silentnight mattresses generally get positive reviews from both mattress experts and customers. But as you’d expect from a mid-market brand, it’s unusual to see anyone either expressing their undying love or total hatred for them. Most of their products simply do what you expect: no more, no less; they’re almost the very definition of ‘middle ground’.

Complaints Silentnight mattresses attract generally centre around durability and dipping over the medium term, as well as noisiness (with the sprung mattresses) and making you hot at night (with the memory foam mattresses). But such problems seem to occur no more than with any other mid-market brand. Of course, you’d be less likely to experience these issues with a premium mattress brand, especially in the longer term... but you’d be paying more to start with. So again, it’s a pay off.

If you’re a light sleeper, have back problems or suffer other significant sleep issues, the value that can be found with Silentnight’s main range might prove a false economy. However, for the average customer, who’s more focused on keeping costs down, these decent-quality mattresses can be a smart buy.