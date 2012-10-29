Windows Phone 8 smartphones: What we know so far

Previous Next 1/7

HTC 8X

More portly than the Android-powered One X, but weighing in at the same 130g, the 8X brandishes a 4.3-inch LCD 2 HD display with a 1280 x 720 resolution with optical lamination to battle glare and avoid reflection issues. The 8-Megapixel camera sports many of the snapping features from previous One Series handsets including the dedicated Image Chip and the ability to shoot 1080p full HD video with the 2.1-Megpixel front-facing camera now capable of full HD shooting as well. Powered by a Snapdragon dualcore processor with 1GB of RAM an 1,800 battery should hopefully get you through the day.

Price: TBC | Release date: November 2012