Unbeatable Prime Day phone deal takes $300 off the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Plus

Kicking off Prime Day 2021 with a bang, Amazon is offering some incredible deals on smartphones from multiple carriers and dealers. One of the best Prime Day phone deals however has to be the discount Samsung's Galaxy line of smartphones is receiving. With some getting price cuts of up to $300 on select models, this is the chance for anyone wanting Samsung's latest smartphone cheap.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G: Now: $699.99 | Was: $999.99 | Savings: $300 (30%)

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G: Now: $899.99 | Was: $1,199.99 | Savings: $300 (25%)

The offers apply to both the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus as well as the Galaxy S21 Ultra, offering upwards of 30% off select models during Prime Day 2021. For android phone users, this is an unbeatable deal on Samsung's latest phone that offers their lowest price ever. Easily one of the best Prime Day deals available today, we highly recommend checking these offers out before their gone.

If you head over to T3's Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review or the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review, it's easy to see why these two phones are such an incredible value at this price. Both provide an incredible user experience packed with features including stylus support, an impressive 120Hz WQHD+ touch screen, long-lasting battery life and of course 5G network capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G 128GB

Now: $899.99 | Was: $1,199.99 | Savings: $300 (25%)

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra offers the best option for those serious about their smartphone. Impressive clarity and detail come through with the 120Hz screen and the 108MP 8K camera is a godsend. Now at it's lowest price of the year, this offer is unbeatable for the price. Go for it now before it's too late!View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G 128GB

Now: $699.99 | Was: $999.99 | Savings: $300 (30%)

Don't let the price here fool you, this phone is a fully-featured marvel packed with premium specs at an incredible price. The camera is the main downgrade over the Ultra, but aside from that you're getting Samsung's latest and greatest Galaxy phone at an incredible price.View Deal

