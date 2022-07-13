Top 3 Bluetooth speaker deals for Amazon Prime Day

Save money on these popular Ultimate Ears, Bang & Olufsen and LG portable speakers

Amazon Prime Day speaker deals
(Image credit: Future)
Yasmine Crossland
By
published

Amazon Prime Day gives you a guilt-free opportunity to treat yourself. If you act fast enough you could save money on loads of your wishlist items. You don't have long left though, Prime Day ends at midnight tonight! 

Luckily, there's still plenty of time to pick up one of the best Prime Day deals on a Bluetooth speaker. After all, what's a day out in the sun without some upbeat tunes - it's an absolute summer essential - especially if you're heading off on holiday soon.

A few of my favourite Bluetooth speakers have popped up in the two-day sales this year, and you definitely need to know about them because discounts like these don't come along very often!

(opens in new tab)

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2: was £89.99, now £62.30 at Amazon (save £28) (opens in new tab)
Despite having been released a good few years ago now, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 is still the best affordable Bluetooth speaker for most people. The perfect travel companion, it sounds superb, it's completely waterproof and it can even float. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen: was £239, now £169.99 at Amazon (save £70) (opens in new tab)
In its  T3 review, we describe this as 'a stunning-sounding speaker with an equally stunning design' which is why it just had to appear on this list. A fantastic deal on a 5-star speaker. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
(opens in new tab)

LG XBOOM Go PL7: was £169.99, now £88 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This portable Bluetooth speaker is almost 50% cheaper than usual right now. For less than £100 you'll get 24 hours of battery life, powerful 30W sound and dancing coloured lights. Now that's something worth celebrating!

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – US

TOPICS
Deals
Yasmine Crossland
Yasmine Crossland

Reviews Writer for T3, Yasmine, started writing reviews in 2019 and is always knee-deep in the latest tech products. She keeps a finger on the pulse when it comes to the most exciting and innovative tech and is happy to tell you exactly what she thinks about it too. In her free time, you'll catch her tending to her plants and planning her next big trip. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals