Top 3 Bluetooth speaker deals for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day gives you a guilt-free opportunity to treat yourself. If you act fast enough you could save money on loads of your wishlist items. You don't have long left though, Prime Day ends at midnight tonight!
Luckily, there's still plenty of time to pick up one of the best Prime Day deals on a Bluetooth speaker. After all, what's a day out in the sun without some upbeat tunes - it's an absolute summer essential - especially if you're heading off on holiday soon.
A few of my favourite Bluetooth speakers have popped up in the two-day sales this year, and you definitely need to know about them because discounts like these don't come along very often!
Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2: was £89.99, now £62.30 at Amazon (save £28) (opens in new tab)
Despite having been released a good few years ago now, the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 is still the best affordable Bluetooth speaker for most people. The perfect travel companion, it sounds superb, it's completely waterproof and it can even float.
Bang & Olufsen Beosound A1 2nd Gen: was £239, now £169.99 at Amazon (save £70) (opens in new tab)
In its T3 review, we describe this as 'a stunning-sounding speaker with an equally stunning design' which is why it just had to appear on this list. A fantastic deal on a 5-star speaker.
LG XBOOM Go PL7: was £169.99, now £88 at Amazon (opens in new tab)
This portable Bluetooth speaker is almost 50% cheaper than usual right now. For less than £100 you'll get 24 hours of battery life, powerful 30W sound and dancing coloured lights. Now that's something worth celebrating!
Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – UK
- Argos.co.uk (opens in new tab) – cheap garden and DIY equipment, toys, tech and more
- AO.com (opens in new tab) – major deals on appliances, including fridges, ovens and coffee machines
- Currys.co.uk (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)– epic deals! Up to 30% off hundreds of items
- Dell.co.uk (opens in new tab) – 'Black Friday in July' event; laptops from £249
- eBay.co.uk (opens in new tab) – save on new or refurbished gadgets and home appliances
- Very.co.uk (opens in new tab) – deals on electricals, fashion and home
- Lovehoney.co.uk (opens in new tab) – up to 50% off a wide range of sex toys
- Goldsmiths.co.uk (opens in new tab) – watches and jewellery half price
- John Lewis (opens in new tab) – great savings, including some big Le Creuset discounts
- Le Creuset (opens in new tab) – seasonal offers on high-end cookware
- Nike (opens in new tab) – up to 40% off trainers and sportswear
- ASOS (opens in new tab) – summer savings knock up to 80% off
- Schuh (opens in new tab) – up to 70% off shoes, sandals and trainers
- The White Company (opens in new tab) – quality bedding at reduced prices
- Simba (opens in new tab) – save big on mattresses and sleep bundles
Amazon Prime Day alternative sales – US
- Best Buy (opens in new tab) – massive savings in the Black Friday in July event
- Dell.com (opens in new tab) – biggest sale of the summer on now
- eBay.com (opens in new tab) – big discounts on new and refurbished tech and appliances
- Home Depot (opens in new tab) – save on DIY tools, BBQs and home appliances
- HP (opens in new tab) – up to 70% off, for 72 hours only
- Lowes (opens in new tab) – big summer savings on home appliances
- Lenovo (opens in new tab) – up to 60% off PCs and top tech during Black Friday in July
- Microsoft (opens in new tab) – Surface deals plus Microsoft Store Exclusives
- Newegg (opens in new tab) – 'fantastech' deals on a wide range of devices
- Nordstrom (opens in new tab) – big anniversary sale
- Target (opens in new tab) – 3 days of show-stopping savings with no membership fees
- Walmart (opens in new tab) – rollbacks and savings in every department