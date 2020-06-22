Save up to 40% on Levi's in Amazon's Big Style Sale!

Amazon is celebrating summer in style with a Big Style Sale, discounting thousands of products from big fashion brands. There's everything on offer from clothing to sunglasses and shoes.

One of the best deals in the Amazon Big Style Sale is 40-percent off Levi's, with jeans, shorts, T-shirts, jackets and more included in the sale.

Levi's is known for creating classic pieces that stay in style, if you pick up a pair of 501s or a Trucker Jacker, you'll be wearing it for years to come, so getting those items discounted is well worth it.

You can check out everything in the sale below, or check out T3's selection of the best pieces in the sale underneath.

These are a few highlights:

Best Levi's deals in the UK

Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket | was £72.94 | now £47.51 | save £25.43 (35%)

With a versatile silhouette and perfect length, the Original Trucker Jacket is your new go-to denim jacket. Layer it over any outfit for a timeless look. It's the original jean jacket since 1962, and is fit for anything and made to go the distance. Levi's trucker jackets are some of the most customised classics they make.View Deal

Levi's Men's Type 3 Sherpa Trucker Denim Jacket | was £114.98 | now £56 | save £58.98 (51%)

Best Levi's deals in the US

Levi's Men's Trucker Jacket | was $89.50 | now $53.70 | save $35.80 (40%)

Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket | was $79.50 | now $42.93 | save $36.57 (46%)

Levi's Men's Original Trucker Jacket | was $89.50 | now $53.70 | save $35.80 (40%)

