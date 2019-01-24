Samsung Galaxy Sport officially confirmed

A few weeks ago we revealed Samsung was working on a successor to the Gear Sport and was planning on releasing the new smartwatch in the first quarter of 2019.

The Samsung Galaxy Sport, as we're expecting it to be called, has now been officially certified by the FCC, suggesting we could see the smartwatch make an appearance as early as February 20th, alongside the Samsung S10.

The news comes from SamMobile, which states that although a February 20 release date is possible, it would be unlikely, as Samsung wouldn't want the range of new phones to steal the spotlight away from the new smartwatch.

That means that we could see the Samsung Galaxy Sport unveiled at an MWC event instead.

If this is the first time you've read about the Galaxy Sport, let's do some catching up…

The upcoming smartwatch, codenamed Pulse, is expected to be a successor to the Gear Sport which was released in 2017.

As the name suggests, it's likely to be focused on fitness, and sit below the Galaxy Watch in Samsung's smartwatch lineup.

The Galaxy Sport is expected to come with 4GB internal storage, with Bixby support, and in five colour options (black, gold, rose gold, silver and green).

Renders of the new smartwatch, based on factory data, recently leaked, showing Samsung might drop the popular rotating bezel.

Samsung is also said to be working on new versions of the Gear Fit fitness tracker and the IconX wireless earbuds.

To watch the Samsung Galaxy S10 launch live stream, simply head to https://www.samsung.com/uk for live streaming coverage on the day, that's 7pm GMT on Wednesday 20 February.

