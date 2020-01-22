New Huawei P40 Pro images leak with five cameras and a ceramic body

Huawei's upcoming flagship smartphone series, the Huawei P40, is confirmed to be announced in March. Although we've seen quite a few leaks on the different iterations of the handset, such as the P40, Huawei P40 Lite and the higher-end Huawei P40 Pro, we're now hearing a fourth version of the handset will be available to purchase.

Trusted leakster Evan Blass of @evleaks has released a new piece of information claiming we'll be seeing a Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition. The Premium Edition is said to contain all the top-end specs set to feature in the P40 Pro, such as the rumoured Kirin 990 5G chipset, but Blass claims it will all be housed in a phone with a ceramic back rather than glass.

Ceramic has been seen on top-end phones before, most notably Huawei's current-gen rival, the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus. Samsung claimed its ceramic option was "a strong, durable material that not only helps prevent damage, but also adds an air of sophistication to your phone." According to drop-tests made by several outlets, this proved to be a common consensus.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (Image credit: Samsung)

Huawei obviously agrees with its rival on the premium look and feel of the material, if it's including the case on the next-generation P40 Pro Premium Edition. Blass doesn't reveal his source for the leak, but he's made a name for himself dropping upcoming smartphone rumours and certainly earned our benefit of the doubt.

Blass also shared several new renders seen at the top of this page, adding more weight to the rumours of the penta-camera setup, large rectangular camera module and 2.5D curved screen. These digital renders are likely based on leaked info and rumours, as it doesn't deviate very far from the long-rumoured aspects of the phone's design. But given Blass' track record, it could well be representative of the P40 Pro's final look.

iPhone 11 Pro's "best-ever camera on a phone" might have both Huawei and Samsung pretty spooked. Huawei has long been partnered with Leica to deliver cutting-edge camera tech, but this time around, both Huawei and Samsung's upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 look like they'll be sporting their own iPhone 11 Pro-style rectangular camera modules.

IPhone 11 Pro's raised camera module (Image credit: Apple)

The P40 Pro is shaping up to be a real contender for the Android crown in 2020. Whether it will beat out its main rival Samsung remains to be seen, but we can't wait until both phones are revealed, on shelves and in customer's pockets. Which flagship smartphone do you think will come out on top this year?

Liked this?