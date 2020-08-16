Motorola Razr upgrade incoming – and Galaxy Z Flip is in the firing line

Last year's Motorola Razr wasn't the phone it should of been. A sky-high price and mediocre specs put a lot of people off. Which is why news that a powerful 2020 upgrade is incoming is something to get excited about.

The news comes courtety of Droid Life , which reports that Motorola has teased an upcoming (virtual) event scheduled for September 9. In the usual corny cryptic fashion, the company says it’s “getting read to flip the smartphone experience once again.”

Given the 2019 Moto Razr was billed as a return to the flip phone, it doesn’t take a genius to put two and two together and predict that we’ll be seeing the 2020 Moto Razr.

In fact, you’d be extra foolish to bet against this as a Lenovo executive has already said as much in a podcast from a few months ago. “There's a new iteration [of the Razr] coming up,” Lenovo South Africa general manager, Thibault Dousson, said in a Reframed Tech podcast back in May. “There's one in September I think, coming up.”

So, how big an iteration are we talking? Well, the 2020 Motorola Razr is expected to be upgraded to the 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 processor, backed by 8GB RAM. The battery is set to get an extra 335mAh taking it to 2,845mAh – a welcome increase, given that battery life was a big issue with the original.

Unfortunately that’s not the only beef that people had with the Motorola Razr, which was plagued by the kind of reliability issues people were concerned folding screens would lead to. Combine this with middling performance and a sky-high price tag , and it’s not surprising that the foldable failed to sell like hotcakes.

Hopefully the new Motorola Razr will prove a little more appealing, but the company has a tough fight on its hands against Samsung’s two new folding phones: the Galaxy Z Flip 5G and The Galaxy Z Fold 2. While both will come at a four-figure price, they do pack the latest and greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processors. Barring a big surprise from Motorola on September 9, it should be no contest in terms of performance...

