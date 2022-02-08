How to watch Brit Awards 2022 and live stream Adele performance for free

Handing out awards for Album and Artist of the Year, the Brit Awards is putting on another night paying homage to British talent, with accolades for international talent up for grabs, too. Keep reading to find out how to watch a Brit Awards 2022 live stream for free where you are.
Jack Whitehall has stepped down from hosting responsibilities this year, with BAFTA-winning comedian Mo Gilligan instead carrying us through an evening of performances, award hand-outs, and off-the-cuff chats with drunk popstars.
Of course, Adele's performance will be the most anticipated of the night, the first time at the Brits since her rendition of 'When We Were Young' in 2016. It also promises performances from Ed Sheeran and Dave, who's politically-charged rendition of Black at the 2020 awards will be a tough act to top.
Tune in for show-stopping performances of some of the biggest hits from the last year and read on as we explain how to watch Brit Awards 2022 online for free. Out of the country? There's a guide on how to use a VPN to stream from anywhere, too.
Where can I watch Brit Awards 2022 for free in the UK?
As ever, ITV will host the Brit Awards 2022 on its waves, with the main event airing on ITV1 at 8pm GMT. You can also catch all the red carpet action on ITV2 from 7pm GMT.
You can also watch the Brit Awards 100%-for-free online via the ITV Hub, with the ability to watch live TV or see all the performances at a later date on catch up.
Available on a number of devices, you can see if yours is compatible with the list below:
- Desktop: Windows, Mac
- Smartphones: iOS, Android
- Media streamers: Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Now TV, Roku, YouView
- Consoles: Xbox One | S, Nvidia Shield
- TVs: Samsung (2017 and later), Freeview Play (2017 and later)
How to watch Brit Awards 2022 online for free around the world
For those outside of the UK, you can benefit from the 2022 Brit Awards being live streamed for free over on YouTube, with coverage beginning from 6pm GMT and the event itself beginning at 8pm GMT. That's 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 7am AEDT / 9am NZDT across the globe.
As noted, this Brit Awards live stream will be completely free to watch, but on the off chance you're struggling to access it in your country, follow our guide below on downloading a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions.
How to watch Brits Award 2022 online from anywhere else in the world
If you're outside of the UK or finding the YouTube live stream of the Brit Awards isn't available where you are, there's a way around these geo-restrictions. By using the best VPN you can skip pesky geo-blocks and watch like you're back home.
By using a streaming VPN, you can hop on a server within the UK and then you will be able to avoid these geographical restrictions. A VPN switches your IP address to make it appear as if you're browsing back in the UK.
ExpressVPN is our leading pick for VPN providers thanks to its incredible speed, huge list of features including security protocols and the main factor here - the ability to get around geo-blocked content, allowing you to watch Brit Awards 2022 from home.
Better still, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee, allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free.
- Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to watch Brit Awards 2022
Brit Award 2022 Nominations
Mastercard Album of the Year
- Adele - 30
- Dave - We're All Alone in This Together
- Ed Sheeran - =
- Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
- Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under
Artist of the Year
- Adele
- Dave
- Ed Sheeran
- Little Simz
- Sam Fender
International Group of the Year
- ABBA
- BTS
- Måneskin
- Silk Sonic
- The War On Drugs
International Artist of the Year
- Billie Eilish
- Doja Cat
- Lil Nas X
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
Best New Artist
- Central Cee
- Griff
- Joy Crookes
- Little Simz
- Self Esteem
Song of the Year
- A1 & J1 - Latest Trends
- Adele - Easy On Me
- Anne-Marie, KSI, Digital Farm Animals - Don't Play
- Becky Hill & David Guetta - Remember
- Central Cee - Obsessed With You
- Dave ft Stormzy - Clash
- Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
- Elton John & Dua Lipa - Cold Heart (Pnau Mix)
- Glass Animals - Heat Waves
- Joel Corry, RAYE, David Guetta - BED
- KSI - Holiday
- Nathan Evans, 220Kid, Billen Ted - Wellerman
- Riton x Nightcrawlers Ft Mufasa & Hypeman - Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit)
- Tion Wayne & Russ Millions - Body
- Tom Grennan - Little Bit Of Love
International Song of the Year
- ATB, Topic, A7S - Your Love (9PM)
- Billie Eilish - Happier Than Ever
- Ckay - love nwantiti (ah ah ah)
- Doja Cat ft SZA - Kiss Me More
- Drake ft Lil Baby - Girls Want Girls
- Galantis, David Guetta, Little Mix - Heartbreak Anthem
- Jonasu - Black Magic
- Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber - STAY
- Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
- Lil Tijay & 6LACK - Calling My Phone
- Maneskin - I Wanna Be Your Slave
- Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u
- Polo G - Rapstar
- Tiesto - The Business
- The Weeknd - Save Your Tears
Best Group
- Coldplay
- D-Block Europe
- Little Mix
- London Grammar
- Wolf Alice
How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions
If you're outside of your preferred broadcaster's boundaries, you can use a VPN to unblock any geo-restrictions and watch Brit Awards 2022 as if you were right at home. Here's our step-by-step guide on how to do just that.
- VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.
- As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address, which identifies your location.
- Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country.
- When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.
- Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it.
- To watch Brit Awards 2022, all you need to do is select a country showing matches from its list of available servers and connect. You'll then be able to hop over geo-restrictions and tune into ITV as well as a host of other streaming platforms that would normally be geo-blocked.
- We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk-free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee.