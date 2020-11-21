Get Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with 60GB data for £30/month and NO upfront cost

It seems that Black Friday deals have started arriving early: Mobiles.co.uk is offering Samsung's fantastic Galaxy S20 Fan Edition (FE) with 60GB data for just £30/month with no upfront cost at all. For a brand new smartphone, this is an absolutely cracking deal that you shouldn't miss.

The Galaxy S20 FE is one of the best mid-range Android smartphones we've ever tested, offering many of the same features as the other Galaxy S20 models at a much cheaper price, opening the door to better data deals like this one.

The S20 FE works as a fantastic entry point into Samsung's smartphone range, ideal for people who want a smartphone without having to splash hundreds on it. The 6.5-inch display, with a 120Hz refresh rate, is exceptional, as is the overall performance, cameras, and battery life.

On top of the great hardware, Samsung includes Android 11 with its own One UI skin, offering a bunch of helpful tools, widgets, and features on top of Android. If you have a Samsung smartphone, the FE will work like magic, too.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE | Vodafone | 60GB data | £0 upfront | £30/month | Available from Mobiles.co.uk

The S20 FE is one of the best Android handsets we've tested this year, with exceptional performance and everything else that makes the S20 range great at a much lower price. A fantastic mid-range smartphone for everyone.View Deal

So, if you're sticking a few generations behind and want something a bit newer and shinier, Mobiles.co.uk is offering a great deal for the Galaxy S20 FE right now.