Garmin Vivoactive 4 and 4S watches are on sale for up to 25% off at Amazon

If a new Garmin watch is what you're after then we may just have the deal for you. Amazon is currently taking up to 25% off Garmin Vivoactive 4 and Vivoactive 4s watches right now and the savings are a must-see.

Starting as low as $269.99., Amazon is taking up to $100 off select Vivoactive 4 and 4S smartwatches. Discounts vary depending on the model you choose and while these aren't at their Amazon Prime Day prices just yet, the discounts here are the best we've seen in months on what some would say is Garmin's best smartwatch for active lifestyles.

There's five versions of the Garmin Vivoactive 4 and Vivoactive 4s watches on sale right now at Amazon, each getting at least 20% taken off their standard pricing for the time being. With some watches getting as much as $80 or more taken off the tag, these deals on Garmin Vivoactive 4 watches are well worth the price of admission.

Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch 45mm (Black) Now: $267.99 | Was: $349.99 | Savings: $82 (23%)

With new energy level tracking as well as a slew of fitness apps and trackers, Garmin's latest Vivoactive 4 smartwatch knocks it out of the park as both a smartwatch and fitness watch. An excellent offer for those in need of a good smartwatch on sale.View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 4 GPS Smartwatch 45mm (Silver/Gray) Now: $288.65 | Was: $349.99 | Savings: $61.34 (18%)

With new energy level tracking as well as a slew of fitness apps and trackers, Garmin's latest Vivoactive 4 smartwatch knocks it out of the park as both a smartwatch and fitness watch. An excellent offer for those in need of a good smartwatch on sale.View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch 40mm (Gold/Pink) Now: $264 | Was: $349.99 | Savings; $85.99 (25%)

All the greatness of the Vivoactive 4 packed into a compact, slimmer model. Available in more stylish colors for those looking for accessory as well as function, the 4S comes in a wider range of colors and models all of which are on sale now.View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch 40mm (Gold/White) Now: $279.99 | Was: $349.99 | Savings; $70 (20%)

All the greatness of the Vivoactive 4 packed into a compact, slimmer model. Available in more stylish colors for those looking for accessory as well as function, the 4S comes in a wider range of colors and models all of which are on sale now.View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 4S GPS Smartwatch 40mm (Silver/Gray) Now: $269.99 | Was: $349.99 | Savings; $80 (23%)

All the greatness of the Vivoactive 4 packed into a compact, slimmer model. Available in more stylish colors for those looking for accessory as well as function, the 4S comes in a wider range of colors and models all of which are on sale now.View Deal

Garmin's Vivoactive 4 smartwatch launched early 2020 to solid reception, fixing many of the issues the previous Vivoactive models suffered from. A new design coupled with enhanced fitness tracking capabilities make the Vivoactive 4 and 4S solid contenders for best running watch and best fitness tracker.

New animated workouts can be displayed right from the watch face, along with direct music and playlists downloads from Amazon, Spotify, and more to your watch for the ultimate workout mix. Energy tracking along with standard heart rate monitoring and more make the Vivoactive 4 and 4S at this price well worth a look.

Is the Garmin Vivoactive 4 worth it?

At its full price tag, some would consider it to be a little bit on the pricier side of the spectrum. In reality it is one of the more evenly-priced watches for what it can provide, however the $300+ price tag may be deter many at first glance.

A 20% discount across the board on Garmin's Vivoactive 4 and 4s watches makes these watches much more budget-friendly, covering the cost of shipping (if there even is any) plus taking anywhere from $60 to $80 off in most cases.

These deals on Garmin Vivoactive 4 and 4s watches are some of the best value for the price at the moment, offering a great smartwatch on sale cheap for active users on a budget.

What's the difference between the Garmin Vivoactive 4 and 4s?

In terms of features and performance, the Vivoactive 4 and 4s watches are identical. They offer the same selection of apps and activity tracking, GPS, you name it. Everything the Garmin Vivoactive 4 can do, the Vivoactive 4s can do just as well.

The main difference is the size between each watch. Garmin's Vivoactive 4 is slightly larger in form, with a slightly larger watch face at 45mm versus the 4s which features a 40mm watch face.

If you're someone who likes a sleeker more form-fitting watch, the 4S may be the prime choice for you. The available styles and colors also come in a more varied selection at the moment, but don't be turned off by the Vivoactive 4's size if need be. It's not much larger.

Today's Hottest Deals

Find some of the best deals happening right now at your favorite retailers. We cover the hottest deals around the net every day, from tech to home, outdoor gear and more. You'll find the best offers of the day right here!

Editor's Recommendations

We at T3 want to help you find the best deals on your favorite products. For more news, reviews, and great deals – as well as helpful buying guides – check out the articles below: