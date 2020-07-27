Galaxy Tab S7 poised to take on iPad Pro in new specs leak

We're just a week away from Unpacked where Samsung will be focusing on five new devices including the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Beans, and the Galaxy Tab S7.

As always, leaks have been coming thick and fast on all of the gadgets, with rumours around the tablet suggesting that we could be in for two models - a premium tab and a more affordable one. The speculation stemmed from specs that were surprisingly lacking if they were that of the Galaxy Tab S7, but would be more suited to a 'Lite' version of the tablet - and now it seems like that's exactly what we're in for.

WinFuture reports that Samsung will be hitting back at Apple's plans to launch two new size iPads to sit alongside the iPad Pro by releasing the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus.

As per the previous leak, the lower-priced model will sport an LCD display and physical fingerprint sensor, as opposed to an AMOLED screen and in-display fingerprint sensor. The smaller model will measure 11-inches while the Tab S7 Plus will come in at a generous 12.4-inches, and both will have refresh rate of 120Hz.

We've heard that the cheaper model will be kitted out with a single front-facing camera and single rear-camera, but this new leak suggests both models will house dual rear-cameras (13MP + 5MP) with a single 8MP camera on the front.

Another deviation from existing rumours is the battery, with the Tab S7 expected to feature a 8,000mAh battery (an up grade from the Tab S6's 7040mAh battery), but the new details point to a 7040mAh battery for the Tab S7 and 10,090mAh battery for the Tab S7 Plus.

Aside from those few differences, the leak seems to confirm everything else we've heard so far about the tablet, but given the discrepancies, it's best to take it with a pinch of salt for now.

Unpacked will kick off on August 5, so we don't have long to wait for official word on Samsung's plans.

Source: WinFuture