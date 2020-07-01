Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Z Flip 5G launch date revealed!

Samsung's Unpacked event has been confirmed for August 5 according to an inside source with a proven track record. Interestingly, the event won't be a digital-only affair streamed on the internet for fans to watch live; Unpacked is set to have some measure of physical presence too, which seems like an odd choice right now.

This leak is in line with a rumour we heard last month from a noted Samsung tipster, who pegged Unpacked for this exact date, and said that a slew of devices will be making an appearance, including the Galaxy Note 20, and Z Flip 5G model.

This latest leak confirms the two devices' presence, adding that the 5G Z Flip will be available in black or copper. The source also teased a Galaxy Z Flip sans 5G releasing this month in a new colourway - Mirror Gold, as seen in this render from Gizmodo UK.

Price-wise, the 5G version of the foldable compact will start at £1,399, which isn't a huge step up from the 4G's £1,300. That price becomes even more attractive when you take into account Samsung's trade-in scheme, which can knock another £100 of the handset.

Both the Galaxy Note 20 and Galaxy Z Flip 5G will reportedly go on sale a few weeks after their August 5 debut at Unpacked, on August 21. The pre-order bonuses apparently include a wireless charger, which could irk Apple fans who have just discovered that the iPhone 12 is almost certainly going to shipped without a charger or earbuds in the box.

Samsung is also giving Apple a run for its money in the wireless earbuds department with news of the Galaxy Beans, which will include a few new features that could see them become a real threat to the AirPods Pro. The Beans are also set for an August launch, so it's likely we'll also see them at Unpacked next month.

Source: Gizmodo UK