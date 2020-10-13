Forget Amazon Prime Day deals: HP has a huge flash sale with savings up to $250

Just because Amazon is running its annual Prime Day deals sales event doesn't mean other companies can't get in on the action too. HP, for example, has decided to knock up to $250 off selected laptops and desktops for the next 48 hours, making some great tech even better value.
While HP might not be the shiniest brand going, the company makes some extremely solid and reliable computers, all of which come with the latest Intel processors and Windows 10 as standard. If you're looking to be productive without shelling out thousands, HP is well worth a look.
The discounts on offer range from $100 to $250 and cover PCs for all occasions, from cheap-and-cheerful laptops to high-powered gaming desktops. Let's jump into the deals...
HP Pavilion 15T | 15.6-inch | i7 | 256GB |
$999 $749 from HP
The 15.6-inch Pavilion 15T is one of HP's best laptops. While its design is somewhat staid, the internals are anything but, offering tonnes of power for a pretty cheap upfront price. From word processing to editing images, the 15T can handle it.View Deal
HP Envy All-in-One 32-a0035 |32-inch | i5 | 1TB HHD / 256GB SSD |
$1,900 $1,759.99 from HP
Ignore the confusing name for a second: this is an all-in-one PC that can rival Apple's iMac for power and comes with a $150 discount from HP during their flash sale. If you're looking for a workhorse desktop, this one is well worth considering.View Deal
HP Envy TE01-0150xt | i5 | 1TB HDD |
$650 $499.99 from HP
The last deal we had our eye on is from HP's desktop series, offering powerful internals and an attractive design for just $500 as part of the flash sale. A great way to start building a PC, especially as high-quality monitors are so cheap now.View Deal
No matter what you're looking for from a computer, HP has something for you, and right now you could save up to $250. Don't miss out!
