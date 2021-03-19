Cheap Canon camera on sale: get an EOS 80D DSLR body and lens kit under $1,000

B&H Photo still has Canon's EOS 80D DSLR camera on sale, a deal that takes $350 off a complete body and lens kit for budding photographers.

On sale for $899.99, this deal includes an 18-55mm lens, an accessory kit and one of Canon's best DSLR camera bodies all for under $1,000.

A great professional-grade DLSR camera for photographers of all skill levels, the EOS 80D delivers impressive picture quality and features. A 24.2MP APS-C CMOS sensor and DIGIC 6 image processor capture incredible detail at UHD resolutions.

Along with the EOS 80D DSLR you also get an accessory kit that includes EF-S 18-55mm lens, additional 65GB SD card and rugged camera bag for storage and on-the-go photographers. It's a solid camera kit perfect for beginners or as a backup set for professionals.

The savings alone makes this purchase more than worth it, saving over $300 on a professional quality DSLR camera while including everything a photographer needs to get started. Plus, this discount drops the price down enough to get you a killer DSLR under $1,000.

