If you’ve ever shopped for laptops or any other electronics, Best Buy is most likely one of the first places to check. And, it’s no different when it comes to sales. The big-box retailer has always been a reliable source of great finds and decently discounted gadgets. Now that Black Friday is approaching, these deals on laptops will only get better.

Whether you’re looking for one of the best laptops to take on the road or a gaming laptop that will play the latest AAA titles, you’ll find some of the most popular options at Best Buy. Discounts will vary by brand – something Mac users are all too aware of – but there’s sure to be some deals that will make you grab your tent and stake out the closest location.

We don’t suggest doing that. Instead, you should take a look at the best Black Friday deals Best Buy is rolling out on laptops online. Don’t forget to keep an eye out for any other gear you’re in the market for since they carry a whole bunch of other products that are sure to see a sale.

Best Black Friday Best Buy laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 15.6” The Dell Inspiron is a solid computer. It comes with the kind of internals capable of handling most people’s day-to-day activities, has all the ports you could need, and is light enough to reasonably carry around. Most importantly, it’s less than $600 before any sales so anyone with a budget will appreciate the value the Inspiron offers. Dell Inspiron 15.6”

Microsoft Surface Pro 7 While Microsoft may be up to number 8 in the Surface Pro line, if you’re willing to skip having the latest CPU, the Microsoft Surface Pro 7 provides excellent value. Not only is Best Buy already running early Black Friday sales of up to $400 off depending on the configuration, but, being an older model, you can bet that the retailer will keep prices low until it only has the newest Pro left in stock. Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Lenovo Yoga 7i Lenovo Yoga 7i

Not every Ultrabook has to come with an exorbitant price tag. Enter the Lenovo Yoga 7i . This laptop is proof that you can have an extremely portable machine that can handle your daily tasks without breaking the bank, thanks to its 11th gen Intel Core i5 and 12GB of RAM. So whether you’re taken in by its striking design, lightweight, or affordable price, it’s an even better value now as it’s gotten an early discount at Best Buy.

Lenovo Legion 5 The Lenovo Legion 5 is a gaming laptop that brings the goods. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti and AMD Ryzen CPUs are just the beginning. It also comes with a 165Hz refresh rate for smooth gaming and an attractive package that you’ll be just as happy using at work as in your gaming room. What’s more, the base model is already on sale at Best Buy at $150 cheaper than usual. Hopefully, that’s just a sign of what’s to come as Black Friday gets closer. Lenovo Legion 5

best student Chromebooks HP Chromebook 11

The HP Chromebook 11 might already be incredibly affordable but you’re about to save even more during Black Friday if you’re in the market for one. After all, there are not a lot of laptops this small that moonlight as a tablet thanks to a detachable keyboard and kickstand. Add in a rechargeable pen that you don’t have to buy separately and you’re looking at a versatile little device. There’s a reason it made our best student Chromebooks round-up.

Find the right laptop at Best Buy

Best 2-in-1 laptops at Best Buy Best 2-in-1 laptops at Best Buy

2-in-1 laptops have become extremely popular in recent years as they’ve been able to catch up in terms of performance and design with their more traditional counterparts. So, if you’re looking for a laptop that you can also use as a tablet, then Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the perfect times to shop. And, Best Buy is the place to get one since it’s already started discounting quite a few of these hybrid portables in its early sales events.

View the best 2-in-1 laptops at Best Buy

Best mid-range laptops at Best Buy Best mid-range laptops at Best Buy

A lot of the sales, Black Friday or otherwise, that Best Buy runs are going to focus on mid-range laptops since most people don’t need to run graphically-intensive projects. Flagship laptops are stunning and can do everything under the sun but there’s a lot to be said for a laptop that comes with a reasonable price and has just enough power to get you through your day-to-day tasks. From the Dell Inspiron and Lenovo Yoga 7i to the HP Pavilion, you have a lot of choices and many of them are already on sale.

View the best mid-range laptops at Best Buy