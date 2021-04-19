Anker Powerwave 10 vs Mophie Powerstation Wireless XL: which wireless charger should you buy?

If your life is spend getting tangled up in cables, it might be time to try something different. We've tested loads of different models to find the best wireless chargers with Qi support and today we're comparing Anker Powerwave 10 with Morphie Charge Stream Powerstation Wireless XL.

For the uninitiated, most new smartphones – from the iPhone X onwards and most Samsung Galaxy devices – come equipped with the technology to support wireless charging, often through the back of the device. Simply lay down your smartphone onto the charging pad and... sit back. It's that simple.

As wireless charging has become more popular, a load of well-known brands have started to make Qi-enabled wireless chargers, including Anker, famous for making exceptionally good battery packs, and Mophie, a similar story.

If you're looking for a solid, reliable wireless charger for your new iPhone or Galaxy (or any other modern smartphone, really) then look no further. Let's jump into the guide.

Anker Powerwave 10 vs. Mophie Powerstation XL: Features

The first and most important difference between these two wireless chargers is pretty simple: Anker's Powerwave 10 is designed to be a wireless charging stand, ideal for desks, while Mophie's Powerstation XL is wireless in the truest sense of the word, letting you charge from anywhere.

There's a lot to be said for both approaches. Both can deliver 5W of charge to iPhones (and 10W to Samsungs for Anker's), both support a huge range of devices from all manufactures, both use the Qi wireless standard, and both can charge devices with cases on.

If you're on the go a lot, or plan to be, then the choice is pretty clear: Mophie's the completely portable, with a 10,000mAh battery that offers up to 48 hours of extra charger for smartphones, 24 hours for tablets, and 17 hours for laptops.

Anker's meanwhile is perfectly happy sitting on a desk or a night stand, blending in through black and white finishes. In some ways, they would work very well together: Anker for home-based charging; Mophie for when you're on the road.

Anker Powerwave 10 vs. Mophie Powerstation XL: Design

As we said above, the main differences between the Anker and Mophie offerings is simple: one of them works from a desk, the other on-the-go.

If you've used a powerbank before for charging, the design of the Mophie will be familiar. On top of the Qi-enabled wireless charging, there's also USB-C and USB-A support for older smartphones and tablets or newer laptops.

Anker meanwhile is a much more traditional-looking wireless charging stand but don't let that you fool you. It can be configured to work in both vertical and horizontal modes and the two colour options are nice.

Anker Powerwave 10 vs. Mophie Powerstation XL: Which is best?

Overall, the best wireless charger for you comes down to how you want to use it. If you're looking to charge your smartphone at a desk, night stand, or other surface then Anker's is a really solid choice. There's a reason it ranked number one on our best wireless chargers list.

But for our money, Mophie's Powerstation Wireless XL is the winner. Truly on-the-go charging is not something to be sniffed at, plus support for USB-C and A, a huge battery, attractive design, low price, and ability to charge without cables.

As things begin to open up again after a long lockdown, getting a truly wireless wireless charger for future travels seems like a good bet.