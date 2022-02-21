Amazon's Omni Series 65 inch 4K Fire TV is only $500 right now!

Dropping some seriously impressive last minute Presidents Day deals, Amazon is offering an incredible deal on one of their latest Omni Series 4K Fire TVs. Taking 40% off easily their most popular model, shoppers can grab a brand new 65 inch 4K TV cheap today.

On sale for just $499.99, Amazon is offering their 65" Omni Series 4K UHD Fire TV at it's lowest price ever. With a discount of over $300 on this impressive display, Amazon is offering one of the best Presidents Day deals on a TV we've seen yet. The offer is sure to go quick, so it's a smart decision to buy this TV if you want to grab a solid 4K TV on sale at an incredible price.

Amazon Omni Series 65" 4K UHD Fire TV: was $829.99, now $499.99 ($330 off)

Dropping to it's lowest price since release, Amazon's Omni Series comes loaded with premium features including Dolby Vision HDR, hands-free Alexa built-in and much more. For the price, there is no better 4K TV deal you'll find right now. Jump on this before it's gone.

Offering an excellent balance of value and performance for the price, the newest line of Fire TVs from Amazon are sure to satisfy. Featuring Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Digital Plus, HDR 10 and HLG, the Omni Series delivers crisp and clear picture quality at an incredible price. A huge step up from the classic Fire TV line, the Omni Series is quickly becoming one of the best TVs for the money.

Already a solid contender as one of the best TVs under $1,000 due to its standard price tag, Amazon's deal takes it a step further with a massive $330 discount. Offering premium features such as hands-free Amazon Alexa built right into the set, you get voice controlled TV with premium picture quality and sound at just $500.

A deal like this doesn't come around often, and at just under 50% off it's a hard bargain to pass up. Perfect for watching your favorite movies and series, the Omni Series is also a solid contender as a gaming TV. It unfortunately won't take advantage of the PS5's ability to run at 4K/60FPS, but for the price it offers a solid baseline display that delivers incredible quality, sound and viewing experiences.

