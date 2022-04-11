Amazon Spring Sale includes deals on Amazon devices, Fire TVs, and more

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Amazon has kicked off its Spring Sale this week, which includes hundreds of deals on Amazon devices, Fire TVs, and more. One of the many smaller sales leading up to Prime Day (opens in new tab) that actually features Prime Day-like savings, the Amazon Spring Sale (opens in new tab) is a must-see for those looking to score some savings on Amazon devices in particular.

While the majority of discounts will be found on Amazon's own tech, shoppers will also be able to find savings across the site on just about every type of item possible. The best deals, however, will be focused around Amazon Fire TVs, Echo devices and other smart tech. That even includes special deals on Amazon devices for kids.

With some pretty impressive deals on Fire TVs to check out, Amazon's Spring Sale is a great opportunity to get an upgrade on the old display. Amazon's newest Insignia F30 Series Fire TVs (opens in new tab) are all receiving some decent price cuts, with a few discounts on their Toshiba C350 Series Fire TVs (opens in new tab), as well.

There's also some modest discounts on streaming sticks and smart speakers, with the Fire TV Stick 4K Max on sale for $44.99 (opens in new tab) and Amazon's popular Echo 4th Gen smart speaker on sale for $74.99 (opens in new tab). While not at their lowest prices right now, these Amazon device deals are the best we'll see until Prime Day later this year.

You'll find some of the best Amazon deals below, but be sure to check throughout the sale for more top deals.

Amazon Spring Sale

(opens in new tab) Insignia F30 Series 75" 4K UHD Fire TV: was $849.99, now $689.99 ($160 off) (opens in new tab)

A stellar deal for those hoping to upgrade their display, grab the latest F30 Series Fire TVs on sale. The 75" model is getting a massive $160 price cut, offering an incredible price for Smart TV of this quality and size.

(opens in new tab) Fire TV Cube 4K: was $119.99, now $69.99 ($50 off) (opens in new tab)

Amazon's best streaming device in terms of performance, the Fire TV Cube offers an unprecedented viewing experience. If you don't mind the cube on your TV stand, this is well worth the price of admission right now.

(opens in new tab) Echo Frames (2nd Gen): was $249.99, now $154.99 ($95 off) (opens in new tab)

That's right, Amazon has smart glasses that feature Alexa functionality built-in. Not only that, they're built for prescriptions. An all-in-one pair of glasses that can make calls, listen to music, and much more for almost 40% off. Not a bad deal at all.



Editor's Recommendations