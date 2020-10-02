Don't miss these Prime Day rivalling sales that are LIVE NOW!

Early Prime Day deals are already dropping, and we've seen some great bargains made available at the retailer, but right now we're seeing some equally good deals drop at three other UK retailers, too.

That's because Currys, AO.com and Carphone Warehouse are all currently holding their own sales, and they're offering discounts on top tech such as 4K TVs, mobile phones, sound bars, turntables, coffee machines, tablets, laptops and appliances.

You can view the full range of deals available at these retailers by following one of the links above, or to browse a curated selection of the sorts deals that can currently be bagged, read on for some T3 top picks.

Currys sale curated deals

LG OLED55CX6LA 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV | Was: £1699 | Now: £1399

This is one of the very best TVs on the market today and it is now available with a fat £300 discount at Currys. That discounted price point bags you an Ultra HD 4K TV that is also HDR10 enabled and comes with Dolby Atmos audio. Stunning smart features are built in, too, meaning you can easily access Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime Video.View Deal

Nintendo Switch & Super Mario 3D All-Stars Bundle | Was: £329 | Now: £319

Grab a Nintendo Switch while it is back in stock now at Currys along with the brand new Super Mario 3D All Starts game collection with a modest but welcome £10 price cut. Perfect as a Christmas gift, as well as for those who have been dying to kick-start their Switch adventures.View Deal

Samsung 50" Smart 4K HDR LED TV | Was: £599 | Now: £499

So much quality here for such a low price point. This large 50-inch Samsung TV, which is from the maker's very latest 2020 range of sets, delivers a 4K resolution with HDR10 support. It also comes with Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant smart AI built in. Free delivery is included in the deal, too. Now £100 off at Currys.View Deal

JAM Spun Out HX-TT400-BK Belt Drive Bluetooth Turntable | Was: £99.99 | Now: £79.99

This very versatile turntable not only allows you to play vinyl records, but also allows you to convert records into digital files through PC and Mac. A welcome £20 price cut and free delivery make it more attractive than ever.View Deal

Sonos Beam | Was: £399 | Now: £369

If you're looking for a strong upgrade to your TV's audio output then the Sonos Beam, which has grabbed 5-star awards from every reviewed of note, is definitely worth considering. It delivers a powerful sound bar experience in a stylish and compact form factor. It can also be picked up in black and white colourways. Now discounted by £30 at Currys and delivered for free.View Deal

Asus ZenBook UX425JA | Was: £799 | Now: £599

Asus' ZenBooks are always quality and this system is no exception, delivering a machine that runs Windows 10 and is powered by a dual-core Intel Core i3 CPU, 8GB of RAM and Intel UHD G1 graphics chip. 256GB of storage space are available on the system's SSD, while it also comes with a Full HD anti-glare LED screen and super long-lasting 22-hour battery life. At just 1.19 kg, too, it is super light and portable.View Deal

Breville Mostra Filter Coffee Machine | Was: £99.99 | Now: £39.99

A really fat £60 discount on this stylish Mostra filter coffee machine from Breville sees its price plummet to just £39.99. One of the world's most respective names in coffee, and a stylish and versatile machine, now available for a great price point. Free delivery is also included.View Deal

Lenovo Tab M10 | £130

If you're looking for an affordable Android tablet then Currys currently has the Lenovo Tab M10 available at a great price point. £130 buys you a quality Android tablet that runs Android 9.0 Pie and features a HD screen, 32GB of storage space, 2GB of RAM and a quad-code 2Ghz CPU.View Deal

AO sale curated deals

Samsung UE49RU7300 49" Curved Smart 4K HDR10+ TV | £399

This curved Samsung 4K TV is currently £50 off right now at AO, a fact that sees its price drop below the £400 mark. As well as un Ultra HD resolution, this TV also delivers HDR10+ and a bucket of Smart TV features, including an Apple TV app.View Deal

Huawei MediaPad T5 10.1" 32GB Wifi Tablet | £149

The Huawei MediaPad T5 delivers a large 1920 x 1200 10-inch screen, a 7-hour battery life, 32GB of storage space and a 5MB pixel camera, too. In-built Bluetooth and an Android OS completes the package. Now only £149 at AO.View Deal

Nespresso by Magimix Vertuo Next Pod Coffee Machine | £74

Nespresso and Magimix are two of the finest names in coffee, so when they get together you know it will be a quality product. The Vertuo Next Pod Coffee Machine is now available with a massive 50% price cut at AO, being available to bag now for £74. Free next-day delivery is included.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance E27 Starter Kit | £119

Philips Hue smart bulbs are the best smart lights in available today, and right here the excellent E27 Starter Kit is available for just £109 at AO. Perfect for those looking to augment their home with smart lighting tech, the Starter Kit comes with the Philips Hue Hub as well as two colour-changing smart bulbs.View Deal

HP Envy 13 | £799

The HP Envy 13 delivers a premium Windows 10 laptop experience, with a Full HD touchscreen, 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD combining wonderfully. It's super thin and light, too, meaning it is very portable, and its 10-hour battery life means you're not going to be running to a wall socket often. Now £799 at AO.View Deal

Carphone Warehouse curated deals

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 128GB | £29.99 upfront | 10GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | iD mobile | 24 months | £34.99 p/m | Free £97 gift

The brand new Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is available for pre-order right now from Carphone Warehouse for just £29.99 upfront. The phone comes with an attractive SIM plan from T3 favourite supplier iD Mobile, too, that delivers a strong data allowance and unlimited texts and calls. You also get a free gift of your choice worth £97.View Deal

Google Pixel 4a | £9.99 upfront | 18GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | Vodafone | 24 months | £26 p/m

The stylish Google Pixel 4a is now available for some astoundingly low price points, with this deal from Vodafone one of the best. It places the handset in your hand for just £10, and then delivers a strong, data-packing SIM plan for just £26 per month.View Deal

Apple iPhone SE | £0.00 upfront | 54GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | Vodafone | 24 months | £30 p/m

Apple's incredibly highly rated new budget iPhone is now available for free upfront. You don't get shafted on the SIM plan allowance, either, with a large 54GB of data and unlimited calls and texts delivered. You get a choice of Black, White and Red colourways, too.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy A21s | £179

You get a heck of lot of phone for a stunning low price point here, as the Galaxy A21s delivers a large 6.5-inch screen, 32GB of internal storage and a powerful triple camera system for just £179. You also can choose between three different colours and delivery is free too. If you want to go SIM free for cheap, this is a great option.

View Deal

Huawei P40 Lite | £0.00 upfront | 500Mb data | 250 minutes | Unlimited texts | iD Mobile | 24 months | £16.99 p/m | Free Huawei Band 4e

If you're a light phone user and fancy the idea of getting a free fitness tracker with your next phone upgrade, then why not consider the Huawei P40 Lite, which is available for nothing upfront right now at Carphone Warehouse. Free delivery is included.View Deal

Amazon also has some really great prices on its own devices right now, like Amazon Echo Dot, Show and Ring. You can check out these below.