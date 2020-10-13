Amazon Prime Day Lifestraw Personal Water Filter deal: now HALF PRICE

If you're on the hunt for the best Amazon Prime Day deals, you've come to the right place - and this is one in particular that hikers, campers and adventurers will want to snap right up.
The award-winning Lifestraw Personal Water Filter is one of the top-selling Amazon Prime Day deals - and, given that it's got half off, we're not surprised in the slightest!
Why do you need this nifty device? Simple: it filters up to 1,000 gallons of contaminated water without the need for iodine, chlorine or any other chemicals, removing over 99% of bacteria, parasites and microplastics in the process - allowing you to safely sup wherever you find water.
Undoubtedly one of the best Christmas gifts you can buy outdoor enthusiasts, you'll need to click quick if you want to get your hands on one (and be an Amazon Prime member, of course) - as these deals won't last forever. But if you miss out, fear not - there's still the best Black Friday deals to look forward to.
Lifestraw Personal Water Filter for just | Now $9.99 | Was $19.95 | Save $9.96 at Amazon
The award-winning Lifestraw Personal Water Filter is a life-saver when you're caught short of water supplies in the great outdoors. The microfilteration membrane filters out 99.9999% of waterborne bacteria and 99.9% of waterborne protozoan parasites, allowing only clean water to pass through. With a 4.8 stars out of 5 rating, Amazon customers love it - and we do too.
