Amazon Prime Day DJI Mavic Mini drone deal knocks $100 off

When it comes to drones, DJI is the undisputed king, and today there's $100 off this DJI Mavic Mini drone Combo; a bundle that includes everything you need to start shooting top-notch aerial footage. In this 'Fly More' set, you don't just get our #1 top rated best drone right now (earning the full five stars in our DJI Mavic Mini review), you also get all the kit and spares you need to get set up, stay juiced up, and keep your drone protected.

The DJI Mavic Mini weighs just a little more than your average smartphone (so it can stay up in the air longer), and can be flown without the need for government registration. This is one of many great Amazon Prime Day deals from the ongoing shopping event, for Prime members (there's also a nice discount on DJI's action camera, too).

DJI Mavic Mini Fly More bundle | Was $499 | Now $399 | Save $100

Pick up T3's #1 rated drone (it's smooth, speedy and jaw-droppingly small, and shoots exceptional 2.7K video and 12mp stills) as well as everything you need to get started immediately and stay in the air as long as possible, from spare batteries and propellers to changing cables and a gimbal protector. Head to our DJI Mavic Mini review for more info.View Deal

You need to be an Amazon Prime member to claim this deal. Sign up for a free trial below (you can cancel before your 30 days is up if it doesn't suit you).

What do you get in this Fly More kit? Deep breath: a DJI Mavic Mini drone, remote control, 3 intelligent flight batteries, 3 pairs of spare propellers, a gimbal protector, a pair of spare control sticks, a 360° propeller guard, two-way charging hub, USB charger, 2 micro USB cables, 3 RC cables (with a USB connector, a USB-C connector and lightning connector), spare screws and a screwdriver, and a carry bag to stash it all in.

Not sure if you need the full bundle? See the best prices in your region for just the DJI Mavic Mini drone on its own, in the widget below.

Amazon Prime Day alternative sales