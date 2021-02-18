How to choose the right cologne or aftershave: 5 expert tips

Fragrances are a lot like clothes. They only really work if you choose the right ones at the right time. Think about it, you wouldn't show up to a beach resort in a cashmere roll neck, cummerbund and one ski, would you? In the same vein, there are certain dos and don'ts when it comes to your de toilette.

"This is why educating yourself in basic perfumery can be very useful to making better choices," agrees Emmanuelle Moeglin, founder of the Experimental Perfume Club. "If you know what you like, and what works for what you need, then you can better search for it."

Best men's fragrances and colognes: discerning scent

Ahead are five expert tips to help you sift through the surplus of scents so you can choose the right aftershave or cologne every time.

Here are some useful rules to follow when choosing your fragrance:

Learn The Lingo: A lot of men unknowingly use terms like aftershave and cologne interchangeably, but these actually refer to a fragrance's concentration levels and ultimately determine how long a scent will last. An Eau Fraiche is the weakest, sticking around for just 1-2 hours, followed by eau de cologne, eau de toilette, Eau de parfum and finally parfum, which will still be filling the room long after last orders. You can adjust this sliding scale (and your budget) to whether you're looking for a simple post-shower spritz or an olfactory all-nighter for parties and weddings.

