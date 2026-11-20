Quick Links Black Friday sales at: Amazon | Argos | Currys | John Lewis | Very

I heard someone ask if Black Friday had already happened this year.

Such is retailers' keenness here in the UK, it's as if the shopping event is in full effect already – as you can see from our best Black Friday deals.

Except, hold up, it's not Black Friday today. So when exactly is the event, why does it matter, and is it worth waiting for the prices to drop?

When is Black Friday 2026?

Black Friday falls the day after Thanksgiving in the USA. It's why there's some confusion here in the UK, as we don't typically celebrate that particular event.

In 2026, that means Black Friday falls on the 27th November.

This week prior there's 'Fake Friday' (20th November), a term coined for all the early sales.

For 2026, however, there have been a lot of sales – it's pretty much been for the whole of November!

What are the best Black Friday sales?

Look almost anywhere online and you'll see retailers advertising their Black Friday sales. I've highlighted the best-known below:

After all, this is retail – it's business – and a sale to one provider means more money in their bank. That makes Black Friday particularly competitive, as they're vying for your cash.

Even from a publishing standpoint – that's where we at T3 and our partner sites at Future Plc. come in – there's competitiveness to acquire readers from the general interest around the sale.

It's why you'll see a lot of deals, round-ups and live blogs on the site. But we're responsible publishers, too, so will only highlight editorially sound deals – which is why we spend our time checking and ensuring their legitimacy.

That's another risk around Black Friday: scams. Protect yourself from Black Friday scams with these 5 easy tips. Be vigilant; if something seems too good to be true then, sadly, it probably is.

What's the most purchased item in Black Friday sales?

I don't have a pinpoint answer for any one specific product here, but Black Friday is most associated with consumer electronics. From the best TV deals in Black Friday sales, to deals on headphones, on tablets, on laptops – there's a lot in this space.

It's not just restricted to this, though, with big retailers like Amazon branching right out and offering discounts on clothing, everyday essentials, DIY, toys, alcohol, and much more besides.

I'd suggest having a target shopping list for the Black Friday sales, though, rather than going in headfirst and buying a bunch of things you don't need on a whim.

Is Cyber Monday better than Black Friday?

Cyber Monday is the sale that follows Black Friday on the Monday after the big event. This year that falls on Monday 30th December.

I find it's typically little more than an extension of the Black Friday sales, but some retailers – Amazon, most notably, with its Lightning Deals – do hold back one or two specials.

From experience, however, I'd say my years of covering the sales has seen the best discounts arrive well ahead of Cyber Monday – I'd suggest buying whilst there's still stock, rather than holding off.

When does Black Friday end?

There's no concrete answer to this, as the Black Friday event utilises the full long weekend to maximise sales.

But I've seen sales linger on through into December and, in some cases, the sale's tail lingers on into Christmas and Boxing Day sales, too.

If anything, I'd look at this question in reverse – when does it begin? The answer to which, this year, is right now. The best Black Friday sales are already appearing in abundance.