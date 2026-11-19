Amazon's Black Friday Week sale is running from 19 November to 30 November, and promises big discounts across the store. There's up to 45% off products for the home, beauty items, tech, toys and fashion, so whether you're searching for something for yourself or for some early Christmas gifting, you're in luck.
This sale isn't exclusive to Prime members like some other Amazon sales, but there will be some extra deals on offer if you are a member. Expect daily deal drops on big brands each day.
Deals are likely to come and go over the week, as stock sells out, so if you see something you like, it's best not to wait too long. Some deals, like the daily drops are limited to a certain number of items, or a time period too.
With potentially over one million deals on the site, we've put together this handy live blog to help you navigate the deals and seek out the really good ones.
Our editor's picks at the top represent our top choices, while the live updates below will highlight new deals as we find them. Keep checking back for updates, as the lists will change hour to hour.
Editors pick
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (2024 model):
was £229.99, now £139.99 (39% off)
- Ring Battery Video Doorbell 2K bundle:
was £119.98, now £39.99 (67% off)
- Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Vacuum Cleaner:
was £329.99, now £199.99 (39% off)
- Oura Ring 5 Gold:
was £499, now £399 (20% off)
- Garmin fēnix 8:
was £699.99, now £484.99 (31% off)
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 Gen 9:
was £949.99, now £579.99 (39% off)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop, 13.8":
was £1549, now £1099 (29% off)
- Segway Navimow i208 LiDAR Robotic Lawn Mower:
was £1278, now £849 (34% off)
- Sonos Sub Mini - Compact Wireless Subwoofer:
was £429, now £339 (21% off)
- Sonos Move 2: was £449, now £359 (20% off)
- Sony BRAVIA 5 – XR, Mini LED 75-inch TV: was £1899, now £1369 (28% off)
- Denon DP29FE2 Record Player: was £179, now £99 (45% off)
- Amazon Ember 65" Mini-LED QLED 4K UHD smart TV: was £1149.99, now £709.99 (38% off)
More great Black Friday sales
- Argos Black Friday sale (up to 50% off)
- Currys Black Friday sale (up to 40% off 1000s of deals)
- Very Black Friday Deals (extra 10% off Black Friday lines with code EXTRA)
- Dyson Black Friday sale (up to £150 off across the range)
- Sonos Black Friday sale (up to 42% off products)
- John Lewis Black Friday Sale (big deals on Tech, Beauty, Fashion and Home)
Live updates
The most expensive deal on Amazon is big enough to park your car in!
They say you can buy almost anything on Amazon these days, but I didn't expect this. As a one-up on the various sheds, this sale item is a full-size garage! The Timbela Premium Garage is priced at £ 5,602; that's a 5% discount on the list price, which is a £295 saving. Measuring 3.78m x 6.48 m, you could easily fit just about any car in there, and it has an electric rolling shutter and a lockable side door for access. If you have the space, it's probably one of the cheaper ways to build a new garage.
3 Ultimate LEGO sets on sale
There are LEGO sets, and then there are LEGO sets like these. Some of the biggest and most impressive sets on the market are included in this year's Amazon Black Friday sale, which means you can pick them up for a discounted price.
The top model has to be the LEGO Star Wars Death Star. With 9023 pieces and 36 mini figures, it's colossal and has a price to match. Luckily, right now there's a 10% saving, which is not insignificant on this.
Capture the magic of Gondor with the LEGO Icons The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith set, featuring 8,278 pieces and 10 mini figures. This also gets a 10% discount.
The LEGO Pokémon Venusaur, Charizard and Blastoise has to be the one to catch this Black Friday, with 6838 pieces and three great finished figures with 10% off the list price.
More Hue deals
There's no shortage of Philips Hue deals on Amazon right now, including bulbs, hubs, outdoor lights and even video door bells. Some of the best deals include the Philips Hue Essential Starter Kit, now £64.99 (41% off), the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box 8K £200 (33% off), Philips Hue Lily Outdoor Spotlight £236.99 (36% off) and Philips Hue Scenova Outdoor LED Wall Light £55.99 (20% off).
Ember remains golden
This isn't the first time, and I'm sure it won't be the last time that Amazon's Ember Mini-LED TVs drop by a huge amount of money but it's still worth shouting about. The 65-inch Ember Mini-LED model is now just £709.99, which is 38% off. You can also get the 55-inch for £559.99, and the 75-inch for £959.99. Whichever one you go for, it's an excellent deal. You're getting a top-spec TV for a lot less than one of the big named models.
However, if you do want the best, also consider the LG G6 55-inch, which is down to £1799 right now.
Hot Wheels but where are the lights?
The Hot Wheels Racing Formula 1 Downhill Circuit Race Track Set is 45% off taking the price down to £43.99. But where did the lights go? Right now the Festavia link is taking us to these Philips Hue curtain lights but they're not on sale. Did they sell out already?
It looks as though it was actually these Philips Hue Festavia String lights, which are now £119.99
9am drop
The first two products coming to the Prime Exclusive discounts at 9am appear to be a Hot Wheels play set and a Philips Hue Festivia lights set. Those Philips Hue lights normally cost £264.99, though are already discounted to £185 for the largest set. Will be interesting to see how low they go. These are perfect for your Christmas decs.
New additions
There are some new additions to the deals though. If GTA VI is wearing through those thumb pads, you can pick up a new Dual Sense controller for £42.99 (34% off). Enjoy the entire Matrix collection on Ultra HD Blu-ray for £48 (20% off), or get your Grunge on with Nirvana's Nevermind on vinyl for £17.25 (25% off).
The sale is on!
Good morning all! It's finally here. The Amazon sale went live at midnight and there's lots of deals to talk about. We've also got the first of the Prime exclusive drops happening at 9am.
On first look, the main deals don't seem to have changed that much from yesterday, though this Philips Hue Bridge and Smart Bulb kit is a welcome addition, with 31% off
Six hours to go...
It looks like some deals are going early, as Amazon is currently bursting with offers already. From the Ninja Foodi StaySharp 6-piece knife block set that sold out earlier this year to the flagship Sony 1000X The Collexion headphones – now 22% off.
Dyson deals
There's some big discounts on Dyson models this Black Friday, with 11 vacuums alone reduced, plus hair stylers and fans. You can see our selection in our guide, but some of the best discounts include £200 off the Dyson V16 Pixton Animal, now £549 and £150 off the Dyson Purifier Humidify+Cool, now £549.99.
Amazon Devices
Some of the biggest discounts ahead of Amazon's Black Friday come in the form of its own devices. Prices for Echo, fire TV, Ring, Blink and Luna devices have all dropped significantly. For instance, this new Fire TV Stick 4K Plus is currently 56% off at £34.99.
Double Denon?
This top-spec Denon DP-450 Turntable is down to £579, which is an 11% discount on the list price. It features a USB-A output for one-touch recording and a built-in phono equaliser.
If you're looking for something a little cheaper, the Denon DP29FE2 is just £99, which is a 45% saving.
Ringing it in
This is one of the best deals on Amazon right now, though you can also find it on John Lewis if you prefer. The latest Oura Ring 5 came out earlier this year and there's now £100 off the list price. That puts the black and silver versions at £299 or the Gold, Brushed Silver, Stealth and Deep Rose at £399.
Less than 12 hours till the sale starts
Amazon's Black Friday Week begins at midnight on Thursday 19 November. Expect some big drops straight away, so you might want to stay up late. For now though, there's already an array of early Black Friday deals on the site to browse.
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