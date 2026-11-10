If you've been on the hunt for the best OLED TV, then T3's ultimate pick of 2026, the Sony Bravia 8 II, has just been further cut in price as part of the Black Friday sales.

I know, right, Black Friday isn't until the end of the month – but retailers have pushed early on their sales this year, including Richer Sounds, which is offering a further £100 discount over even Amazon's price.

Check out the 55in Bravia 8 II deal at Richer Sounds

This is one luxury OLED set – well, it's QD-OLED technically – and a premier purchase if you want the utmost quality from your shows and movies. It's simply brighter, yet more colour-balanced and natural-looking than its key competitors.

Save £300 Sony Bravia 8 II (55-inch): was £1,999 now £1,699 at Richer Sounds Sony TVs don't really drop in price, so this additional bonus discount is yours if you enter the code BLACK100 at the Richer Sounds checkout. That's how you know this is an early Black Friday deal! Having price-tracked this set, its price hasn't lowered from the original £1,999 RRP to less than £1799 before this deal, marking out Richer Sounds as the best place to buy.

So why consider buying the Sony Bravia 8 II? It's just the all-in-one package for picture aficionados, offering stunning high dynamic range (HDR) performance and bright image quality.

But that's not all. Per our Bravia 8 II review, published in late 2025, it also offers "excellent sound quality" – which is a rarity straight out of the box. But the Sony seems to do it all, from image to audio!

That's why it won the T3 Awards gong for TV of the Year back in July of this year.

It's come from good stock, of course, as the previous A95L model was also an absolute stormer of a set. The Bravia is even better, but only available in two sizes – the 55-inch one, as recommended here, or a larger 65-inch panel.

If you would prefer the larger panel then that, too, also has an additional £100 discount available from Richer Sounds. Again, enter the code BLACK100 at the checkout for this to take effect, netting you the lowest price of the moment.

No, this Bravia isn't a budget set by any means, but it is a high-end model that's worth paying the extra for if you admire your movies. And at this Amazon-busting Black Friday price, it's never been a better time to buy.

The only downside, from where I'm sitting, is that the wide-set legs require a physically larger AV stand to accommodate it. So don't let that catch you out – do some measuring before committing to buy!