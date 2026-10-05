The mobile router of my holiday dreams just cut 25% from its price

Only recently I got stung by a high data rate when travelling – as I'd not switched off my roaming without realising. So that was £45 down the drain.
What I should have done, of course, is buy an eSIM for that country. Better still, I should have loaded it into a mobile router – such as this killer Netgear deal on Amazon.
Check out the Netgear deal on Amazon
This Nighthawk M7 deal is the mobile 5G router of my holiday dreams – and work requirements, too. Having the ability to connect multiple devices without putting hotspot strain onto a personal mobile is so useful.
If you want speedy data on demand when travelling then this portable Wi-Fi router from Netgear is an absolute gem.
It's pricey, as it offers Wi-Fi 7 speeds over 5G networks, and you can easily select an eSIM to cover up to 140 countries via the app.
It's never dropped below a £480 price margin, so this sub-£400 deal with 25% off the RRP is a very strong deal indeed.
A colleague of mine has used the Nighthawk M7 while away on holiday and, just as I'd expect, found it worthy of the hype – despite its high price.
That price has now been slashed by 25%, though, and while it's by no means cheap, these mobile routers can prove to be life-savers when travelling.
Why pay extra for the Nighthawk? It provides super-fast Wi-Fi 7 speeds (where available) over 5G networks, for starters, so you can hit 3.6Gbps at peak.
It lasts for 10 hours of active use, with the ability to connect up to 32 devices at any one time. I can't see a time where I'd connect more than four – but if you've got friends and family who need a helping hand, then this kit is capable!
There's also built-in security, with firewall protection and encryption, helping to shield you from any issues should you connect it to local Wi-Fi networks, for example.
There will no doubt be plenty of other deals across Amazon as part of its Big Deal Days, which runs Tuesday 6 to Wednesday 7 October this year. We at T3 are following along for the best offers, as highlighted in our Amazon Prime live blog.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 15 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
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