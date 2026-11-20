Rather than buying an advent calendar, in recent year I've turned to Lego sets to replace the December daily treat – last year's was the Home Alone house (yes, I went all-out).

This year, I already got a bit ahead of myself, in buying the Project Hail Mary set back in October. If I hadn't, then I'd totally be putting this scaled-up Lego Santa in my sack, as it's perfect for the occasion.

It's also perfect for deal-hunters, as the best Black Friday deals have already swung into play – and Amazon's best offers include this particular set for much less cash than the official Lego site.

There seems to be plenty of satisfied customers already, as on Lego.com the 89 user reviews place this set at a strong 4.9/5 rating.

There are even lots of fan-assembled photos that prove their purchase is real – which is more than I can say for the Photoshop composite press images that Lego is using for this release (such as the one at the top of this very article!).

Other Christmas-themed models are also available, including a Mrs Claus, should you want to assemble the couple. She's not on offer, though, with the full £55 asking price sticking in place.

Much as Black Friday can offer some deals on high-end tech – maybe you're looking for a sub-£500 laptop, two of which I compare here – it's the giftable, fun little items that I most enjoy in these sales.