Rather than buying an advent calendar, in recent year I've turned to Lego sets to replace the December daily treat – last year's was the Home Alone house (yes, I went all-out).
This year, I already got a bit ahead of myself, in buying the Project Hail Mary set back in October. If I hadn't, then I'd totally be putting this scaled-up Lego Santa in my sack, as it's perfect for the occasion.
It's also perfect for deal-hunters, as the best Black Friday deals have already swung into play – and Amazon's best offers include this particular set for much less cash than the official Lego site.
The official Lego site calls this set the 'Up-Scaled Santa Minifigure #40820' – and while it looks like a classic Minifig, this one is much larger!
Indeed, this Lego Santa comprises 761 pieces, is suitable for ages 10 and up, and will stand at over 27cm tall once completed (you could sit him down, though, to save space).
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There seems to be plenty of satisfied customers already, as on Lego.com the 89 user reviews place this set at a strong 4.9/5 rating.
There are even lots of fan-assembled photos that prove their purchase is real – which is more than I can say for the Photoshop composite press images that Lego is using for this release (such as the one at the top of this very article!).
Other Christmas-themed models are also available, including a Mrs Claus, should you want to assemble the couple. She's not on offer, though, with the full £55 asking price sticking in place.
Much as Black Friday can offer some deals on high-end tech – maybe you're looking for a sub-£500 laptop, two of which I compare here – it's the giftable, fun little items that I most enjoy in these sales.
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Mike is T3's Tech Editor. He's been writing about consumer technology for 18 years and his beat covers phones – of which he's seen hundreds of handsets over the years – laptops, gaming, TV & audio, and more. There's little consumer tech he's not had a hand at trying, and with extensive commissioning and editing experience, he knows the industry inside out. As the former Reviews Editor at Pocket-lint for 10 years where he furthered his knowledge and expertise, whilst writing about literally thousands of products, he's also provided work for publications such as Wired, The Guardian, Metro, and more.
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