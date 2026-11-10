Amazon's Black Friday sale kicks off next week – here's the exact date you can snap up the best bargains on tech, smart home, beauty and much more

It's Black Friday season and several retailers have gone early with their own big deals. However, many like to wait for the Amazon sales to start before starting to compare prices and the good news is we finally have a date for you.

Amazon's Black Friday Week kicks off on Thursday 19 November 2026 and actually runs for more than a week. It encompasses Cyber Monday so runs through to the end of play on Monday 30 November.

We can't complain though, that just means there'll be even more time to snag huge discounts on tech, smart home, toys and a whole lot more.

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And where the Black Friday Week will differ from Amazon's usual sales periods, you won't even need to be a Prime member to get the vast majority of the deals. Of course, you'll get next-day and even same-day deliveries on thousands of items if you are, and some discounts will be exclusive to those with Prime – but there'll be something for everyone regardless.

Amazon has also revealed some of the deals you can expect during the coming event. It's going a little earlier on its own devices deals, with Amazon Fire TV Sticks, Ember smart TVs, Kindle, Ring and Blink products hitting their lowest prices from 16 November.

There'll also be swathes of discounts from big-name brands, like Oral-B, Philips, Samsung, Ninja, Shark, Sony and Lego. We'll make sure we bring you all our personal picks here on T3 too.

It's also worth noting that you can get some great offers on Amazon's services this month, as well. That includes three months of free Amazon Music Unlimited – which is available to customers who haven't tried the music streaming rival to Spotify yet.

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And there will be thousands of Kindle books available from just 99p in the UK. While Amazon US visitors will be able to get up to 75% off thousands of movies on Prime Video, either to buy or rent.

It should all make for the best time to save yourself a bob or two in the build up to the holidays. And we'll be there with you all the way.