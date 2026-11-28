When does Black Friday end? Here's how long you have left to shop the deals
The countdown is on
Your social media feeds and news apps would have been filled to the brim with all kinds of tempting deals and discounts yesterday. Whether you knew it was Black Friday or not is a different matter entirely, but if you were wondering, yes, it was – and no, it's not over just yet.
Technically, today and tomorrow are still part of Black Friday weekend, with most retailers keeping their discounts live throughout. However, 2026 is a slightly tricky year, as many people won't get paid until Monday as the last working day of the month. However, fear not, because Monday is Cyber Monday, when plenty of retailers will continue their deals, sometimes with an extra discount thrown in for good measure.
The most important thing to know is that Cyber Monday is generally when the Black Friday sales come to an end, with deals typically disappearing at midnight – meaning you've still got around three days to shop for whatever's on your wishlist. Some retailers may keep their offers running for a little longer, but Cyber Monday is the key date to have in mind if you don't want to miss out.
So, to summarise, let's run through the key details.
When does Black Friday end?
Black Friday weekend is still in full swing, with most deals expected to end at midnight on Monday 30th November (Cyber Monday).
How long is left to shop the deals?
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Just under three days at the time of writing, although that depends on when you're reading this. The main deadline to keep in mind is midnight on Monday 30th November.
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
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