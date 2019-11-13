Argos Black Friday deals 2019: Crazy Code sale on NOW means cheap Lego and more

If you're looking to get some bargains ahead of Christmas then mark Friday 29 November in your diary because that's Black Friday and there will be deals galore.

In fact, mark the whole week in your diary as we're likely to see the Black Friday deals starting the weekend before Friday 29 and then running right through Cyber Monday on December.

There will be masses of Amazon Black Friday deals, and plenty of competition for your cash with the Currys Black Friday deals, while loads of other retailers will also be getting in on the act. Does Argos have Black Friday? Yes!

When is the Argos Black Friday sale?

On its Black Friday sales page, Argos hasn't yet announced the dates for its Black Friday sale, writing simply: "Save the date – Friday 29 November 2019" and "2019 is set to be a great one, so make sure you check back in closer to the time."

So let's take a look back at 2018 to see what happened then.

Much like Amazon and Currys who both kicked off their events a week before Black Friday, Argos ran some early deals starting Friday 16 November, 2018. It then officially started its Black Friday sale at 9pm on Thursday 22 November (the day before Black Friday 2018). It also had more deals on the following Cyber Monday.

If Argos follows that pattern this year then we can expect the Argos Early Black Friday Deals to start on Friday 22 November, 2019 and the big Black Friday sale to start some time on Thursday 28 November.

There will also be an Argos Cyber Monday sale on 2 December – the Argos Cyber Monday page is live now, if a little sparsely populated.

Argos pre-Black Friday Crazy Codes sale

Ahead of Black Friday, Argos is currently running a Crazy Codes sale where the store is offering a discount on a different toy brand every week until Christmas Eve so that could be perfect if you're buying Christmas gifts for kids.

From Wednesday 13 November to Tuesday 19 November, the Crazy Code discount applies to Paw Patrol, Hatchimals and Meccano toys offering 15 percent off. To take advantage of this promotion, simply enter the code PAW15 at the checkout. Note that this code applies on top of any existing offers: For example – the Meccano 25 Model Supercar is reduced from £30 to £25.50 and the Paw Patrol Ultimate Rescue Fire Truck Playset is reduced from £37.50 to £31.88 but by using the code PAW15 you get an EXTRA 15% off. That's the kids' Christmas shopping sorted!

Head over to https://www.argos.co.uk to browse the toys on offer.

Save 15% on Paw Patrol, Meccano and Hatchimals

Save 15% on popular toys including the Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Superpaw Jet, the Meccano 27-in-1 Off Road Racers, the Meccano 25 Model Supercar, the Hatchimals CollEGGtibles 12 Pack Egg Carton and loads more. Note that you can use this code on top of any existing deals for even bigger savings. Deal ends at midnight on 19 November 2019.View Deal

Browse Artificial Christmas trees at Argos

Browse Christmas tree decorations at Argos

Browse the Argos Christmas Gifts Store

Plus: Collect 3000 bonus Nectar points when you spend £100 or more and pay online

What will the best Argos Black Friday deals be?

For Black Friday 2018, Argos discounted Dyson vacuum cleaners, Bose headphones, Nescafe Dolce Gusto coffee machines and 4K TVs from the likes of LG and Philips. It also knocked money off brands including Lego, Apple and Samsung.

For 2019, Argos hasn't given us a clue of what it's plans are but we can be fairly certain there will be cheap Xbox and PlayStation consoles as both Microsoft and Sony will be bringing out their new consoles in late 2020.

Argos also traditionally has a lot of sales on toys, so if you're after some cheap Lego sets, Nerf guns or Fortite toys then Argos could be the place to shop.

We'd also expect to see discounts on Tu clothing (perhaps up to 25% to match last year's Black Friday promotion) and price drops on Google smart home devices such as the Google Home Mini and Chromecast. We're expecting to see Google devices drop in price at a number of retailers this year as Google will want to compete aggressively with Amazon which has a habit of deeply discounting its Alexa-powered devices such as Echo Dot speakers during sales such as Amazon Prime Day and the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

If last year is anything to go by, Argos could also be worth checking out for a Black Friday iPad discount or two as well.

Once you've shopped with Argos, you can either have your stuff delivered or you can collect it in-store at Argos stores, Argos inside Sainsburys, or at Sainsburys Collection Points. You can either pay for your order online and get seven days to pick it up, or reserve it online and pay when you get to the store.

If you'd rather get your order delivered, simply buy it online before 6pm and Argos says it will deliver it by 10pm for £3.95 (90% UK coverage).

To keep up with all the best Argos Black Friday deals, bookmark this page as we'll be updating it regularly. You may also wish to register for Black Friday updates at the Argos website.

Free delivery on every product or reserve online and collect in store in minutes

You won’t find it cheaper from any other major retailer

Protect your new product with repair & support plans from Team Knowhow

Expert product set up, installation and in-store tutorials from Team Knowhow

Your Plan flexible credit

Once the Argos Black Friday sale gets underway we'll be updating this page with all the best deals, so keep it bookmarked and check it out when the sales begin!

More Black Friday sale guides on T3.com