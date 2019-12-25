The best AO Boxing Day sale deals: save BIG on laptops, TVs, home appliances and more

The AO.com Boxing Day sale is now live, with thousands of products on offer at vastly reduced price points.

From 4K TVs and quality home appliances, to well-specced laptops and top-rated kitchen gadgets, there are some truly great products available.

Here T3 has selected six deals which we think offer crazy value for money and top technology. However, to browse all the Boxing Day deals available at AO.com then simply click the link below.

Toshiba 43" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV with HDR10 and Dolby Vision | £229 | Available now at AO.com

A 4K TV for under £230 is just crazy good value, and the fact that it sports the luxe HDR10 and Dolby Vision HDR standards, too, makes it an absolute steal at this price. The set also comes with Smart TV functionality built in and is Amazon Alexa compatible, too, meaning channels can be changed with the power of a user's voice.View Deal

Shark DuoClean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £199 | Available now at AO.com

There's a huge £180 saving on this quality cordless vacuum from Shark right now over at AO.com, with its price plummeting to just £199. The vacuum delivers up to 30 minutes run time on a single charge and comes with a special tech that traps 99.9% of allergens inside the vacuum.View Deal

HP 14” Laptop | £399 | Available now at AO.com

This quality HP laptop comes with a Full HD screen, a 512GB SSD, a AMD Ryzen 5 processor, 8GB of RAM and a battery capable of 10 hours of usage on a single charge. This deal cuts £170 off its cost, allowing it to be picked up right now for just £399. The system also comes with Office 365 for 1 year and 1TB OneDrive storage.View Deal

KitchenAid Food Processor | £129 | Available now at AO.com

Boasting a 2.1-litre capacity, a pulse function to help reach ideal consistency, a special disc that can shred food thinly or coarsely, and compact design with 4 included accessories, the KitchenAid Food Processor is a great tool for cooks. And it's available now for just £129 in the AO.com Boxing Day sale.View Deal

Samsung 70/30 Frost Free Fridge Freezer | £379 | Available now at AO.com

With a 310-litre capacity (that's 17 bags of food shopping), an in-built water dispenser with no plumbing required, and a quiet, long-lasting motor, the Samsung 70/30 is a quality all-round chiller. AO.com has just cut £170 off its cost in its Boxing Day sale, meaning that it can be picked up for £379 right now, rather than £549.View Deal

Beko 9KG Washing Machine | £229 | Available now at AO.com

The Beko 9KG comes with 9kg drum, which is ideal for medium-sized households, and can wash a full load in just 28 minutes. It also is a super quite model, which is ideal for open plan living, and right now in the AO.com Boxing Day sale it is reduced by £60 down to only £229.View Deal

Bosch Motorsteam 2800-Watt Iron | £55 | Available now at AO.com

A whopping 50% price cut on this quality steam iron means that it can be bagged right now for just £55, rather than £109.99. Its CeraniumGlissee soleplate for great steam distribution, while a special programme keeps dark clothing looking great. The Motorsteam also uses 4 functions to keep the iron clean and limescale-free. View Deal

For even more brilliant Boxing Day deals, be sure to also check out T3's best Boxing Day deals guide, as well as best Amazon Boxing Day deals guide, which are stuffed with the very best products and biggest discounts available today.

Boxing Day sales around the web