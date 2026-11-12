This Ring indoor camera keeps an eye on my home while I’m away – and it’s now just £13.99 for Black Friday

The early Black Friday deals are in full swing, and I’ve just found an amazing discount on the Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) that you won’t want to miss.

If you’re looking to upgrade your home security, or simply want a pocket-sized security camera to keep an eye on your pet while you’re away, the Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) is a great choice. It’s small, compact and offers 1080p HD video that captures all the little details – and it’s just dropped to its cheapest ever price!

Shop the Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) deal

Originally priced at £39.99, the Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) is now just £13.99, giving this quality camera a huge 65% discount. Getting a security camera for under £40 is already affordable, so this Black Friday deal from Amazon has just made the Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) insanely cheap.

I tested this camera back in 2024, and rated it highly in my Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) review . I enjoyed how subtle the design was, and being able to swivel a privacy cover over the camera to turn off recording and the microphone was a real bonus when I wanted privacy or there were a lot of people moving around my house.

So, why should you buy the second generation Ring Indoor Camera? There are a lot of things to like about the Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen), but essentially, if you want to check in on the inside of your home while you’re away, this camera is a great option to pick – and it can be used as a pet or baby monitor.

As a plug-in model, the Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) can be quickly and easily set up. It can sit quietly on tables or shelves, and can even be mounted on your wall with its mounting bracket. Regardless of where you put it, the Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) offers 1080p HD video, wide field of views, and motion detection.

With the Ring app, which is by far my favourite smart home app of all time, you can use live view, two-way talk and receive notifications. You can customise motion zones so you’re alerted when something crosses into specific areas, and with a Ring subscription, you can save and watch clips, and get up to 180 days of secure cloud storage.

If you’re a Ring or Amazon user, the Ring Indoor Camera (2nd Gen) is a handy device to add to your smart home ecosystem. It can connect to other Ring devices, and is compatible with Alexa voice controls – and for just £13.99 , it’s an absolute steal.