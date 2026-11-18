The John Lewis Black Friday sale has finally arrived, and it's packed full of amazing Black Friday deals on TVs, beauty products and appliances – like this incredible discount on the five-star Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser.

Shop the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser deal

Originally priced at £105, the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is now just £89.25, saving you 15% on this premium hot chocolate maker. While this might not sound like a huge discount, the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is rarely on sale, and having deals hunted for years now, I can confirm that this is the cheapest price it’s ever been.

With the days and nights getting colder, it’s officially hot chocolate season, and the best way to make hot chocolate is with the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser. We gave it five stars in our Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser review , and said it was a “worthwhile investment for true chocolate lovers”.

Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser: was £105 now £89.25 at John Lewis Get the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser for its lowest ever price in the John Lewis Black Friday sale. It’s available in pebble, pewter and chalk colours, and comes with a PodCup and PodGlass.

So, why should you buy the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser? The most obvious reason is if you’re a hot chocolate fan, but you can also use it as a milk frother for silky smooth foam on top of your lattes and cappuccinos.

What sets the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser apart from other hot chocolate makers is its vortex-style whipping. Through the inner ridges of the machine, and with its custom-designed whisk, the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser quickly folds and whips milk and real chocolate flakes to make drinking chocolate that’s rich, smooth and delicious.

The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser can be used to make both hot and cold drinks, which you can select via the dial on its stand. It’s also great at whisking up dairy and plant-based milks.

The design of the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser is extremely stylish, and it comes with a solid ash handle for pouring which can be used left or right handed. It also has an LED light which glows red for hot or blue for cold, depending on the drink you’re making.

I always start to drink more hot chocolates this time of year, so if that’s the case for you too, you’ll love this Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser deal from John Lewis .