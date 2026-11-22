I don’t know about you, but I’ve barely started my Christmas shopping! But this week is the best time to start as the early Black Friday deals are here, helping you save hundreds on bestselling products – like the Braun Series 9 Pro+.

A luxury electric shaver is a great deal for the man in your life – or just for yourself as a much needed upgrade. Right now, the Braun Series 9 Pro+ has been given a £319.99 price cut in the Boots Black Friday sale, making it the cheapest price it’s ever been.

Shop the Braun Series 9 Pro+ deal

Originally priced at £499.99, the Braun Series 9 Pro+ is now just £180, giving you a 63% discount on this premium shaver. This is one of the best shaver deals I’ve seen for Black Friday, and I’ve been covering the sales for five years now.

We gave it five stars in our Braun Series 9 Pro+ review , and commented that it “delivers one of the closest, most comfortable electric shaves currently available”.

So, why should you buy the Braun Series 9 Pro+? This electric shaver has a 5+1 head with ultra-thin precision blades which combines five synchronised cutting elements along with a rear-mounted, flip-up surgical-grade stainless steel Precision ProTrimmer.

Its combination of blades allow for an extremely close shave, while its ProTrimmer is great for trimming sideburns and beard. For enhanced safety, the Braun Series 9 Pro+ has a protective SkinGuard so it doesn’t cut or irritate the skin.

Nowadays, no shaver is complete without some kind of smart features, and the Braun Series 9 Pro+ has this in the form of Pro SensoAdapt technology. It uses high-precision sensors to analyse your beard density and automatically adjusts its power to better suit your face, and give you the most expert shave possible.

The Braun Series 9 Pro+ has an impressive 60 minute run time, and a five-minute charge to quickly top it up for shaving emergencies. There’s an LED display on the front, which looks great alongside its black and silver design. And with £319.99 off, this Braun Series 9 Pro+ Black Friday deal is one you won’t want to miss.