This Braun shaver is “the closest thing to a perfect electric shave” – and it’s now 63% off for Black Friday
We gave the Braun Series 9 Pro+ five stars, and it’s now cheaper than ever at Boots
I don’t know about you, but I’ve barely started my Christmas shopping! But this week is the best time to start as the early Black Friday deals are here, helping you save hundreds on bestselling products – like the Braun Series 9 Pro+.
A luxury electric shaver is a great deal for the man in your life – or just for yourself as a much needed upgrade. Right now, the Braun Series 9 Pro+ has been given a £319.99 price cut in the Boots Black Friday sale, making it the cheapest price it’s ever been.
Shop the Braun Series 9 Pro+ deal
Originally priced at £499.99, the Braun Series 9 Pro+ is now just £180, giving you a 63% discount on this premium shaver. This is one of the best shaver deals I’ve seen for Black Friday, and I’ve been covering the sales for five years now.
We gave it five stars in our Braun Series 9 Pro+ review, and commented that it “delivers one of the closest, most comfortable electric shaves currently available”.
Save £319.99 on the Braun Series 9 Pro+ in the Boots Black Friday sale. This deal comes with the shaver, charger and charging stand, travel case and cleaning brush.
So, why should you buy the Braun Series 9 Pro+? This electric shaver has a 5+1 head with ultra-thin precision blades which combines five synchronised cutting elements along with a rear-mounted, flip-up surgical-grade stainless steel Precision ProTrimmer.
Its combination of blades allow for an extremely close shave, while its ProTrimmer is great for trimming sideburns and beard. For enhanced safety, the Braun Series 9 Pro+ has a protective SkinGuard so it doesn’t cut or irritate the skin.
Nowadays, no shaver is complete without some kind of smart features, and the Braun Series 9 Pro+ has this in the form of Pro SensoAdapt technology. It uses high-precision sensors to analyse your beard density and automatically adjusts its power to better suit your face, and give you the most expert shave possible.
The Braun Series 9 Pro+ has an impressive 60 minute run time, and a five-minute charge to quickly top it up for shaving emergencies. There’s an LED display on the front, which looks great alongside its black and silver design. And with £319.99 off, this Braun Series 9 Pro+ Black Friday deal is one you won’t want to miss.
Subscribe now so you don't miss out on the best prices this Black Friday, and discover exceptional deals that we know you'll love.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.