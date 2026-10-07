5 cheap dehumidifier deals from Amazon’s Prime Day sale, including Meaco, Dreo, Bosch and more
Save big on dehumidifiers in the Prime Big Deal Days sale
With the autumn-winter season upon us, one of the most commonly used appliances this time of year are dehumidifiers. From preventing dampness and cleaning the air to speeding up your laundry drying, a dehumidifier is a must for when the weather becomes cold, wet and windy.
In the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale, there are tons of offers on dehumidifiers and air treatment devices. To save you extra money, and the trouble of searching the sale yourself, I’ve rounded up the five best – and cheapest – dehumidifier deals from Amazon’s October Prime sale, including the likes of Meaco, DREO, Bosch and more.
The Pro Breeze 12L/Day Dehumidifier is now under £110 in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Great for damp, mould and condensation, the Pro Breeze 12L/Day Dehumidifier has three modes, and removes moisture from the air quickly and quietly. It’s available in black or white, and has a built-in timer and humidity sensor.
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Get 25% off the Bosch Dry 4000 Dehumidifier at Amazon. Designed for rooms up to 33m², the Bosch Dry 4000 Dehumidifier can remove up to 16 litres of moisture a day. It has a handy touch display at the top, and includes auto, sleep and laundry modes to suit your household.
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Meaco makes some of the best dehumidifiers, and the Meaco 12L Low Energy Dehumidifier and Air Purifier is no exception. It quickly and efficiently removes damp from your home, and its built-in HEPA filter allows it to double as an air purifier to make the air in your house fresher and more hygienic.
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Now 15% off, the DREO Smart 30L/Day Dehumidifier removes up to 30 litres of water a day. It has a 24-hour timer, and automatically switches itself off when the tank is full as a reminder to empty it, and to save energy.
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The Silentnight Airmax 1200 Dehumidifier is now 25% in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. With two speed settings, the Silentnight Airmax 1200 Dehumidifier has a running cost of less than 2p an hour. It has wheels for easy maneuvering around your house, and it’s extremely quiet when in action, but especially in sleep mode.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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