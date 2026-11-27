Air fryer microwaves are absolutely everywhere right now, so if you’ve been looking for a cheap Black Friday deal on this type of hybrid appliance, I’ve got you covered.

In the Samsung Black Friday sale, the Samsung Combi Microwave Slim Fry 28L is now £75 off, taking it from £224 down to just £149.

Shop the Samsung Combi Microwave Slim Fry 28L deal

The Samsung Combi Microwave Slim Fry 28L looks – and acts – like a traditional microwave , but it also doubles as an air fryer . Using Slim Fry technology, it uses hot air circulation to cook food quickly, and leaves it crispy on the outside and moist on the inside.

P.S. If you fancy a hybrid appliance from a different brand, check out these air fryer microwave deals .

Samsung Combi Microwave Slim Fry 28L: was £224 now £149 at Samsung UK Save £75 on the Samsung Combi Microwave Slim Fry 28L for Black Friday. Available in black, the Samsung Combi Microwave Slim Fry 28L has an easy button and dial display and blue lights that show the clock and settings.

As an air fryer, the Samsung Combi Microwave Slim Fry 28L uses little to no oil, so you can make healthier versions of your favourite meals. Aside from a microwave and air fryer, it can be used as a grill, combi and convection oven, and comes with defrost, reheat and dough proofing functions.

To keep your leftovers as fresh as possible, the Samsung Combi Microwave Slim Fry 28L has a Smart Moisture Sensor which detects the interior’s air humidity to ensure your food stays at its natural texture and flavour. It has a larger 28-litre capacity and up to 15 pre-set recipes, including vegetables, chicken, salmon and rice, so you can really cook anything using the Samsung Combi Microwave Slim Fry 28L.

This style of appliance has become increasingly popular this year, and for good reason. Having tested one myself, I was impressed by their speed and thoroughness, and enjoyed having multiple cooking options in one appliance. Now just £149, the Samsung Combi Microwave Slim Fry 28L is the Black Friday deal I’d recommend if you want an air fryer-microwave hybrid.