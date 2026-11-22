As T3’s Home Editor and resident kitchen expert, I’m always in-the-know about the latest appliance trends. The biggest one to come out of 2026 is the air fryer microwave, and having tried one myself, I can confidently say that you need one for your kitchen.

In the Black Friday sales, there are lots of ‘hidden’ air fryer microwave hybrid deals to be found – and lucky for you, I’ve found all of the best ones! From Panasonic and Hisense to Toshiba and Russell Hobbs, below are the best five air fryer microwave deals you should buy this Black Friday.

P.S. If you just want a standard air fryer, here are the over 50 Black Friday air fryer deals for you to take your pick.

Hisense 900W 4-in-1 Air Fryer with Microwave and Grill: was £190 now £158.99 at Argos Save £70 on the Hisense 4-in-1 Air Fryer with Microwave and Grill in the Argos Black Friday sale. It has 30 pre-set programmes, while its air fryer mode uses a basket for even hot air circulation which cooks food quickly and uses little to no oil. Read more Read less ▼

Toshiba Air Fry Combo: was £219.99 now £149.99 at Amazon Get 32% off the Toshiba Air Fry Combo in the Amazon Black Friday sale. With a large 26-litre capacity, the Toshiba Air Fry Combo has 10 power levels, and nine air fryer auto menus. It comes with a bake tray and two wire racks for extra cooking space. Read more Read less ▼