Air fryer microwaves are the next big kitchen trend – 5 hybrid appliance deals in the Black Friday sales
From Panasonic to Hisense, here are five air fryer microwaves you should buy today
As T3’s Home Editor and resident kitchen expert, I’m always in-the-know about the latest appliance trends. The biggest one to come out of 2026 is the air fryer microwave, and having tried one myself, I can confidently say that you need one for your kitchen.
In the Black Friday sales, there are lots of ‘hidden’ air fryer microwave hybrid deals to be found – and lucky for you, I’ve found all of the best ones! From Panasonic and Hisense to Toshiba and Russell Hobbs, below are the best five air fryer microwave deals you should buy this Black Friday.
P.S. If you just want a standard air fryer, here are the over 50 Black Friday air fryer deals for you to take your pick.
At John Lewis, the Panasonic Airfry, Convection, Grill and Microwave is now £25 cheaper for Black Friday. As a 4-in-1 appliance, it can cook, reheat and grill any food you throw at it, and is a surprisingly quick time.
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Save £70 on the Hisense 4-in-1 Air Fryer with Microwave and Grill in the Argos Black Friday sale. It has 30 pre-set programmes, while its air fryer mode uses a basket for even hot air circulation which cooks food quickly and uses little to no oil.
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Get 32% off the Toshiba Air Fry Combo in the Amazon Black Friday sale. With a large 26-litre capacity, the Toshiba Air Fry Combo has 10 power levels, and nine air fryer auto menus. It comes with a bake tray and two wire racks for extra cooking space.
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Now just £119, the Russell Hobbs 4-in-1 Microwave with Air Fryer features a 900W microwave, a 2100W oven and a 1000W grill. It has nine air fryer settings, and a sleek black and silver design.
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The Salter DuoWave 2-in-1 Air Fryer Microwave is now 25% off. With its 26-litre internal space, the Salter DuoWave 2-in-1 Air Fryer Microwave can fit an entire chicken! It has 10 air fry pre-sets for chicken, vegetables, popcorn, pizza, soup and more.
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Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and more.
In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
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