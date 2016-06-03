The best camping gear: it's time to get intense, in tents

Previous Next 5/17

Lifestraw Go

Puddle- and pond-based hydration at its finest, Lifestraw Go is like a Brita water filter on steroids.

Just fill up from pretty much ANY source of fresh water, screw on the lid and suck. The life-saving filter gets rid of 99.9% of all known bacteria, parasites and viruses and meets the strictest US EPA drinking water standards. There's no danger of the filter running out mid drink, it automatically blocks the flow when it's time to replace.

Lifestraw does a full range of filter products from a literal straw (so you just drink straight from a pond or puddle, then mosey on) to larger systems for filtering litres of foul fluid at a time. A cut of the brand's profits go towards providing clean drinking water in the developing world, so that's cool too.

The one thing it can't handle is saltwater, which also means you probably can't use it with urine. Sorry.

£30 | Buy Lifestraw Go