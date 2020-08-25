Zoma Hybrid Mattress review: The road to recovery is a comfortable one

On paper, the Zoma Hybrid mattress isn't very different from some of the other bed-in-a-box hybrid mattress options currently available. The Zoma Hybrid is a premium quality luxury memory foam mattress that combines the support of a box spring with the comfort of a memory foam mattress.

It delivers on the promise of a better night's sleep, it's comfortable and cool to sleep on and it's an excellent mattress for both solo sleepers and couples. These comments could all be said about any of the other bed-in-a-box mattresses you can find online, so what exactly makes the Zoma Hybrid mattress stand out from the rest?

Read on to see our impression of the Zoma Hybrid mattress after 30 days of testing out what many have claimed to be the best mattress for athletes available.

Zoma Hybrid Memory Foam Mattress

Zoma Hybrid mattress review: A quick rundown...

Designed for athletes and enhanced recovery, the Zoma Hybrid mattress features a gel memory foam topper, a responsive middle layer that prevents sinking, a base of individual pocketed coils for added support and a high-density bottom base layer.

This may not sound much different from the other bed-in-a-box hybrid mattresses available today, but what sets the Zoma Hybrid mattress apart from the rest is its three targeted recovery zones built-in to the memory foam topper.

The goal of these targeted recovery zones? Enhance muscle recovery and provide a better night's sleep with improved support, comfort, and airflow. Targeting the head, shoulders, hips, lower back and legs, the Zoma Hybrid mattress assists with complete full-body recovery while you rest off those aches and pains.

One of the many bed-in-a-box mattresses available for delivery straight to your door, the Zoma Hybrid mattress can be shipped to you free of charge (in the lower 48 states) and includes a 10-year warranty no-hassle warranty.

1) AirCloth Ventilated Mattress Cover

A thin, ventilated cover helps keep you cool during the night. It's light, airy and stretchy to mold and conform to your body but due to the thinner construction is prone to snagging and tearing.

2) Triangulex Gel Memory Foam Topper

Three targeted comfort zones with cooling channels provide support and improve muscle recovery. Incredibly soft yet supportive, you'll feel the added relief the instant you lay down on it.

3) Reactiv Mid-Layer

An ultra-responsive mid-layer that provides maximum contouring and relief without the sinking or sagging. Also helps reduce motion transfer to other sleepers as well as improves recovery.

4) Pocketed Coils

Provides the added support of a coil box spring without the unnecessary firmness, ensuring you get the most comfortable night's sleep possible. This added firmness combined with the ultra-soft gel-topper makes for an incredible combo.

Zoma Hybrid mattress review: The first 30 days...

While the Zoma Hybrid has an excellent balance of firmness and softness thanks to the memory foam topper and pocketed coil base, just how comfortable this mattress will be depends on the individual using it. It's firm enough to makes sure you don't sink into the mattress excessively but is still soft enough to cradle you throughout the night without ever feeling like your on coils.

As someone who stands over six feet tall and weighs approximately 185 pounds, basic memory foam mattresses tend to start sagging fairly quickly. This sagging causes a plethora of issues for me and makes getting a good night's rest next to impossible.

I'm happy to report that after about a week of transitioning from my old mattress over to the new Zoma Hybrid, I was sleeping more deeply and soundly than I have in years. I was waking up more refreshed with every passing morning and those common aches I used to wake up with have basically disappeared. In fact, I'm feeling more energetic and able-bodied than ever thanks in part to this mattress.

It took some time to get used to the added firmness of the pocketed coil base layer, but once it became familiar the quality of my sleep went through the roof. It has stayed cool just about every night, tossing and turning has essentially become a thing of the past and I feel more rested and rejuvenated each time I wake up.

Within just 30 days of using the Zoma Hybrid mattress, my sleep patterns have become more regular and the quality of rest is second to none. I'm moving less throughout the night (in some cases, I'm not moving at all) and my body feels more relaxed throughout the day.

Zoma Hybrid mattress review: One of the best mattresses for athletes and active lifestyles?

I wanted to make sure I really put this mattress through the ringer when it came the recovery aspect. Zoma mattresses are designed specifically for athletic recovery in mind and excluding that aspect from the review just wouldn't do the Zoma Hybrid proper justice.

As an avid hiker and trailsman, I pushed myself through some of the most rugged and demanding hikes around the area to make sure I was good and sore before jumping into bed each night. Of course, every sport and activity will target different muscle groups so the goal was to target them all with as much walking and climbing as I possibly could.

The second I laid down after one of these treks, I instantly felt relief and comfort from the aches and pains of the day. To my surprise the targeted zones on the mattress topper do exactly what they claim to do, providing an excellent level of support and pain-relief to high pressure areas.

After spending a number of nights on the Zoma Hybrid passed out from these excursions, I started to notice that I was waking up with LESS pain than I had started with the day before. I did expect to feel better and more refreshed waking up, but to be honest it was quite surprising just how effective the mattress actually is at muscle recovery.

Over the course of these first four weeks, I've felt an overall improvement in not just my recovery from these high-intensity outings but the ability to actually go out and be more active. I feel more focused and more energetic throughout the day as more aches and pains I once felt are slowly reducing in severity or going away entirely with each passing night.

I expect this to improve even more as I continue my trial run of the Zoma Hybrid memory foam mattress, and can say with the utmost confidence that this mattress is definitely one of the best mattresses for athletes and people with active lifestyles.

Zoma Hybrid mattress review: Price

The Zoma Hybrid is a premium bed-in-a-box luxury mattress and as such is priced accordingly.

While pricing is competitive among other bed-in-a-box mattress options available, the Zoma Hybrid is on the higher end of the pricing spectrum:

Zoma Hybrid Twin: $849

$849 Zoma Hybrid Twin XL: $949

$949 Zoma Hybrid Full: $1,049

$1,049 Zoma Hybrid Queen: $1,149

$1,149 Zoma Hybrid King: $1,249

$1,249 Zoma Hybrid California King: $1,249

$1,249 Zoma Hybrid Split King: $1,749

The good news is Zoma often has sales running over the weekend or for limited times throughout the month. If you can practice some patience, you'll be able to catch one and save upwards of $200 at the time of purchase.

On top of that, Zoma offers a 100 night risk-free trial with the purchase of a Zoma or Zoma Hybrid mattress. Try it out for a full three months and if it doesn't meet your expectations, you can return it and receive a full refund.

Should I buy the Zoma Hybrid mattress?

If you're questioning whether or not the Zoma Hybrid mattress is worth buying, the answer is a resounding yes.

While the Zoma mattress is designed and marketed towards athletes and athletic recovery, anyone looking for a better night's sleep will find just that with the Zoma Hybrid.

The price of the Zoma Hybrid can be a bit eye-opening (especially those looking for a Full size or larger), but it's important to see this as an investment into your health and well-being.

Getting a good night's sleep is one of the most crucial parts of your day. Having a mattress that provides that plays a key role in that and the Zoma Hybrid mattress is one of the best mattresses available for ensuring you sleep well!