Why I'll be adding Golf le Fleur's French Waltz to my fragrance collection

Following massively popular collaborations with Converse and Lacoste, Tyler, The Creator's Golf le Fleur is now morphing into a fully-fledged lifestyle brand with a new collection that includes clothing, accessories, beauty, footwear, eyewear, luggage, and fragrance.

Tyler recently hosted an exclusive pop-up event for close friends and family, but now he’s officially unveiled the first product from the upcoming collection: French Waltz fragrance.

As T3's resident fragrance expert, having sampled dozens of fragrances for the best men's fragrance and best perfume guides, and being a big Tyler, The Creator fan, I can tell you I'm incredibly excited about this announcement.

This new scent combines sweet and floral elements, starting with top notes of mandarin, nashi pear, lychee, and magnolia that give way to heart notes of mimosa, jasmine, rose and Muguet. A base of musk and sandalwood gives the fragrance structure.

The Golf le Fleur Instagram account describes French Waltz as 'dozing off in the garden, using the sun as a towel to dry off the leftover beads of lake water.' That's a definite vibe I could use right now and sounds perfect for warmer months.

The fragrance is presented in a transparent bottle, with simple, bold text. It's finished off with a mint green flower-shaped top.

The fragrance was announced with a stylish trailer, scored by Tyler. You can watch it below:

french waltz by le FLEUR* pic.twitter.com/asQUbJ4Za3December 8, 2021 See more

When speaking to WWD, Tyler the Creator said, “I love perfume. I’ve always loved perfume. So, I was like ‘Man, I want to make a perfume. Yeah, I’ll do it on the Golf le Fleur tag.'

'Just relishing in an amazing moment where you feel the freest, and it’s that moment you’re going to remember for the rest of your life, that’s kind of what the smell is for me.'

French Waltz will arrive in three sizes: 100ml, 50ml and 10ml and will be available on the Golf le Fleur websiteon the 13th of December at 11AM EDT (4PM GMT).

The 100ml size will retail for $200 USD (€180) while the 50ml will be priced at $150 USD (€135) and the 10ml will cost a stocking-filler friendly price of $40 USD (€40).